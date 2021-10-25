Afghanistan vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021: Head to Head Records in WCs And T20Is

Afghanistan vs Scotland Head to Head Matches and Result in ICC T20 Men’s T20 World Cup: Scotland and Afghanistan will be going up against each other in the 17th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Both the teams will be eying a victory on Monday, October 25 to get off to a winning start in the competition. Losing the first game can have a lot of ramifications for both sides as they have to face heavyweights like India, Pakistan, and New Zealand late on in the match.

Scotland will be buzzing with confidence as the team was a standout during round one of the T20 World Cup. They remained unbeaten throughout the qualification round. The spectacular performances delivered by the team in the previous round have increased the hopes of the cricket fanatics.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will bank on their spin department to take them through in their first match of the World Cup 2021. Owing to the warm-up games against Pakistan and West Indies, the Afghan players will be in the groove and will have a fair idea about the pitch and the playing conditions.

Ahead of the start of the second round of the tournament; here we take a look at the head to head records of Afghanistan and Scotland :

Afghanistan vs Scotland in T20Is

Afghanistan have a stellar record against Scotland in the shortest format of the game. The two teams have met each other in the 20-over game six times. Afghanistan were unbeaten on all six occasions. Playing on Monday, the Afghan team will fancy continuing their 100% win record while Scotland will be hoping to make it 1-6.

Afghanistan vs Scotland in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Afghanistan and Scotland have had a go against each other in the T20 World Cup only once. The two teams locked horns during the 2016 edition. The match ended up with the Afghan team scripting a victory by 14 runs. Batting first, Afghanistan posted 170 runs while Scotland ended up with just 156 runs. Scotland will be hoping to take revenge for their previous loss and equal the scores against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup.

