Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at Cardiff: Lanka Inch Closer to Win

OUT: This match is moving at snail's pace at the moment. Dawlat and Najibullah are blocking everything that's coming in their way. And Malinga strikes. He yorks Dawlat and wicket has come in the right time for Lanka. Afghanistan are now 136/8.
23:03 (IST)
OUT: Pradeep is on a roll here. The ball comes back into Rashid and he doesn't get his bat down in time. He is bowled for 2. Afghanistan are in deep trouble here at 123/7.
22:56 (IST)
OUT: Pradeep gets one to jag back into Naib and hits the pads. Naib is given LBW. Afghanistan skipper goes for a review, but that doesn't save him. He is out for 23. It's 121/6.
22:43 (IST)
100 FOR AFGHANISTAN: After great toil Afghanistan have reached 100-run mark. They are slowly getting closer to the target. Another six runs come from the Udana over. Afghanistan are 105/5.
22:03 (IST)
FIVE DOWN: This is getting tougher by the ball for Sri Lanka. Perera gets the ball to tail back in sharply into Nabi which crashes into the stumps. Nabi goes for 11 as Afghanistan are now 57/5.
21:59 (IST)
OUT: Excellent bowling by Pradeep and Sri Lanka as they get the fourth wicket. A short one from the bowler, and Hazratullah edges one straight into the hands of the keeper Perera. It's 57/4.
21:41 (IST)
OUT: And third one bites the dust. Zazai pulls Pradeep fine, but Perera takes a wonderful catch at the boundary. Afghanistan are in a spot of bother now. The score is 44/3 now.
21:37 (IST)
OUT: And second one goes down for Afghanistan. Udana bowls one wide and Rahmat Shah plays it straight into the hands of Mathews. He goes for 2. Afghanistan are now 42/2.
21:18 (IST)
OUT: Zazai goes for a big shot off Malinga but he ends up edging it. But three fielders come running to take the catch. In the end Kusal Mendis drops the catch. A sitter that was dropped. On the very next ball Shahzad gives a simple catch to Karunaratne. He goes 7 as it's for 34/1.
21:14 (IST)
FOUR: Zazai carves another four through long on. Lakmal is leaking runs at the moment. Afghanistan are on a roll at the moment. There is no stopping Shahzad and Zazai at the moment. After 4 overs it's 29/0.
21:04 (IST)
SIX: Zazai has smashed Lakmal for a towering six. This will set the tone for the rest of the chase for the Afghanis. A good start by Afghanistan this. Shahzad in the over gets four through point. Another over comes to an end and Afghanistan are 17/0 in 2 overs.
20:44 (IST)
ALL OUT: Rashid has ended Lankan innings in a jiffy after the rain break. A perfect leg-spinner outfoxes Pradeep, and Rashid strikes timber. Lankan innings ends at 201. But now the revised target for Afghanistan will be 187 in 41 overs.
20:40 (IST)
OUT: And Dawlat has struck back with a wicket. He comes up with a slower yorker that surprises the batsman, Malinga. The latter is out for 4. Sri Lanka are 199/9.
23:27 (IST)
22:35 (IST)
Lakmal comes back into the attack. Now the onus is on the senior bowler to break this stand between Najibullah and Gulbadin. These two are looking set at the moment. But still a lot to play for Sri Lanka. It's 96/5 after 20 overs.
22:26 (IST)
Afghanistan are now looking in total control of the proceedings after losing quick wickets. They have been dealing in boundaries and are certainly reducing the target. After 18.4 overs Afghanistan are 92/5.
22:12 (IST)
Najibullah is turning on the heat and dealing in boundaries at the moment. This is just what the doctor had ordered for Afghanistan as he takes Perera to the cleaners. It's 73/5 after 16 overs.
22:08 (IST)
21:59 (IST)
21:54 (IST)
Udana has been exceptional till now and Sri Lanka haven't used any spinners till now. That's a positive sign to start with for the Lankans. But the target is really small so they cannot be complacent just yet. It's 55/3.
21:37 (IST)
21:31 (IST)
Malinga continues. He would be hoping for yet another wicket for his team. Now Afghanistan are in a strong position and they just need to play out well in the middle. After the end of the another over Afghanistan are 41/1.
21:14 (IST)
FOUR: Zazai carves another four through long on. Lakmal is leaking runs at the moment. Afghanistan are on a roll at the moment. There is no stopping Shahzad and Zazai at the moment. After 4 overs it's 29/0.
The chase starts now. Mohammad Shehzad and Hazratullah Zazai make their way to the middle. Lasith Malinga will start the bowling for the Lankans. It will be a close battle between these two Asian sides.
20:44 (IST)
20:40 (IST)
20:38 (IST)
FOUR: Lankans are throwing their bat at everything. Lakmal just pounces on a short one from Dawlat and dispatches it for a four. He plays a similar shot and gets a four once more. Now it's 198/8.
20:34 (IST)
And after a long interruption the match has finally resumed. The key here for Sri Lanka will be to play out all the overs. Meanwhile another over finishes and the score is now 190/8.
23:27 (IST)
23:22 (IST)
23:12 (IST)
This match can still swing in any team's favour. Afghanistan are not giving up just yet and Sri Lanka too are giving it their best. After 28 overs Afghanistan are now 130/7.
23:03 (IST)
22:56 (IST)
22:51 (IST)
Najibullah is taking Afghanistan closer to a win here and Lankan bowlers have no answers to his aggressive shots. He reverse sweeps de Silva for a four to take the score to 114/5 in 24 overs.
22:47 (IST)
22:43 (IST)
22:35 (IST)
Lakmal comes back into the attack. Now the onus is on the senior bowler to break this stand between Najibullah and Gulbadin. These two are looking set at the moment. But still a lot to play for Sri Lanka. It's 96/5 after 20 overs.
22:26 (IST)
Afghanistan are now looking in total control of the proceedings after losing quick wickets. They have been dealing in boundaries and are certainly reducing the target. After 18.4 overs Afghanistan are 92/5.
22:12 (IST)
Najibullah is turning on the heat and dealing in boundaries at the moment. This is just what the doctor had ordered for Afghanistan as he takes Perera to the cleaners. It's 73/5 after 16 overs.
22:08 (IST)
22:03 (IST)
21:59 (IST)
21:54 (IST)
Udana has been exceptional till now and Sri Lanka haven't used any spinners till now. That's a positive sign to start with for the Lankans. But the target is really small so they cannot be complacent just yet. It's 55/3.
21:51 (IST)
21:41 (IST)
21:37 (IST)
21:31 (IST)
Malinga continues. He would be hoping for yet another wicket for his team. Now Afghanistan are in a strong position and they just need to play out well in the middle. After the end of the another over Afghanistan are 41/1.
21:25 (IST)
21:18 (IST)
21:14 (IST)
21:09 (IST)
21:04 (IST)
20:57 (IST)
20:55 (IST)
The chase starts now. Mohammad Shehzad and Hazratullah Zazai make their way to the middle. Lasith Malinga will start the bowling for the Lankans. It will be a close battle between these two Asian sides.
20:44 (IST)
20:40 (IST)
20:38 (IST)
FOUR: Lankans are throwing their bat at everything. Lakmal just pounces on a short one from Dawlat and dispatches it for a four. He plays a similar shot and gets a four once more. Now it's 198/8.
20:34 (IST)
And after a long interruption the match has finally resumed. The key here for Sri Lanka will be to play out all the overs. Meanwhile another over finishes and the score is now 190/8.
