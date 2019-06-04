Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at Cardiff: Karunaratne & Perera Start Proceedings

TOSS: Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to field first.
12:59 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage for the 2019 ICC World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in Cardiff. Both sides began their campaigns with defeats, but Sri Lanka's 10 wicket defeat to New Zealand however would have been the more demoralising one. Afghanistan played Australia up first and lost by 7 wickets and both camps will be hoping to turn things around in Cardiff. Who'll get the better of whom? Stay tuned for all the build-up followed by the match itself.
15:00 (IST)
Afghanistan skipper, Gulbadin Naib, says that he would like to bowl first due to the suitable conditions. Reckons it is a good toss to win. On their first game, Gulbadin says that they learnt a lot from that match against Australia. On Sri Lanka today, Naib says that he does not want to look into the past and reckons that the Lankans are a champion side and the Afghans would have to be at their best. Informs that he is playing the same XI from the Australia match.
14:50 (IST)
Sri Lankan captain, Dimuth Karunaratne, says that in the last match also they batted first, so they know how the conditions will be. Says that it is not a 300-wicket but wants his batsmen to asses the wicket well. On captaincy issues, Karunaratne says that it is not easy but credits the former players for giving him advice. Informs that Nuwan Pradeep comes in place for Jeevan Mendis.
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib(c), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan
14:33 (IST)
14:23 (IST)
The conditions are currently overcast and the forecast doesn't exactly look great, both teams enjoying a round of football currently! We are some minutes away from the toss which should be on time at the moment
14:18 (IST)
"The most important thing we need is patience, patience is very important. We know these conditions, we can have someone get 60, 70 runs and still some balls can move.
"We have to analyse the conditions. Whoever is the batsman, he has to finish the game. Whoever takes responsibility, bowler or batsman, whoever is the best tomorrow will win."
14:11 (IST)
"We need a must-win game in this competition, we need a must-win game tomorrow. We will try our best in accuracy and tactically, everything hopefully will be there tomorrow," Malinga said on the eve of the Afghanistan game. Sri Lanka collapsed to 136 within 30 overs against the Black Caps and Malinga said the batsmen needed to take more responsibility against the ever-improving Afghans.
"At the moment, we are concerned with our own skill and how we're going to play. That's what we are most concerned about. Whoever is batting or bowling, he has to have a perfect game," Malinga said.
13:59 (IST)
In Rashid Khan, they not only have a world-class spinner but also a decent batsman who can score big on his day. And they would also be gaining confidence with the performance of fast bowler Hamid Hasan, who produced a fast, disciplined opening spell against the mighty Aussies.
13:49 (IST)
Afghanistan, despite being comprehensively beaten by Australia in their opening game, will back themselves to bounce back against a demoralised Lankan team. However, in order to do that, their openers need to score runs and make sure they set a platform for the lower order, which performed reasonably well against the likes of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in Bristol.
13:40 (IST)
Sri Lanka did not have the ideal start to their World Cup campaign as they lost by 10 wickets to the Black Caps on June 1. None of their batsmen -- apart from skipper Dimuth Karunaratne who remained unbeaten at 52 -- could stand against the hostile bowling from the Kiwi pacers and were bundled out for 136. The bowlers also failed to come up with an inspiring performance and proved ineffective as New Zealand chased down the target inside 16 overs.
Karunaratne's men need to pull up their socks and improve in all the three departments if they want to beat Afghanistan, who have a well-rounded bowling attack.
13:32 (IST)
Match 7 of the ICC World Cup will pit the two bottom-ranked ODI teams in the world — Sri Lanka (Rank: 9) and Afghanistan (Rank: 10) — with both sides starting off their campaigns with losses against New Zealand and Australia respectively. Tuesday’s encounter at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will be crucial for both sides as they try to find some momentum for tougher challenges ahead in the ICC World Cup 2019.
12:59 (IST)
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at Cardiff
LIVE
SL vs AFG Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
Match 7, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 04 June, 2019
Sri Lanka
0/0
(0.4) RR 0.00
Afghanistan
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga
