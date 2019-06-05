starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 8:SA VS IND

upcoming
SA SA
IND IND

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 9:BAN VS NZ

upcoming
BAN BAN
NZ NZ

The Oval, London

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 10:AUS VS WI

upcoming
AUS AUS
WI WI

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Thu, 06 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 11:PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

County Ground, Bristol

Fri, 07 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka | 'Points on the Board!' - Twitter Celebrates Sri Lanka's Hard-fought Victory

Cricketnext Staff |June 5, 2019, 12:11 AM IST
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka | 'Points on the Board!' - Twitter Celebrates Sri Lanka's Hard-fought Victory

An incredible bowling performance from Nuwan Pradeep and Lasith Malinga helped Sri Lanka edge out Afghanistan by 34 runs (DLS Method) in a rain-curtailed encounter at Cardiff.

Sri Lanka got off to an exceptional start with Kusal Perera blazing away at the Afghanistan bowlers.

But Mohammad Nabi took three wickets in an over to peg back the run-rate. Sri Lanka then underwent a massive collapse, on either side of the rain break, to finish on 201.

Afghanistan looked like they would get away with the run-chase but Sri Lanka kept chipping in with regular breakthroughs.

Afghanistan tried to inch their way to the total but Lasith Malinga came around and cleaned up the tail to give his side a much-needed win in the tournament.

Englandicc world cup 2019kusal pereraLasith MalingaMohammad NabiNuwan Pradeepsri lanka
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

IND v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

NZ v BAN
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 ODI | Thu, 06 Jun, 2019

WI v AUS
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 ODI | Fri, 07 Jun, 2019

SL v PAK
Bristol All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
3
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
4
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
5
BAN BAN
1 1 0 0 2
6
SL SL
2 1 1 0 2
7
PAK PAK
2 1 1 0 2
8
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
9
SA SA
2 0 2 0 0
10
AFG AFG
2 0 2 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more