Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka | 'Points on the Board!' - Twitter Celebrates Sri Lanka's Hard-fought Victory

An incredible bowling performance from Nuwan Pradeep and Lasith Malinga helped Sri Lanka edge out Afghanistan by 34 runs (DLS Method) in a rain-curtailed encounter at Cardiff.
Well done boys!!! room for improvment but showed under presure that we do have quality. Bowling unit was excellent and Nuwan pradeep was outstanding today..👊 points on the board 👍— Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) June 4, 2019
Well done boys!!! room for improvment but showed under presure that we do have quality. Bowling unit was excellent and Nuwan pradeep was outstanding today..👊 points on the board 👍
— Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) June 4, 2019
Congratulations #SriLanka - won’t say they played well, but they fought hard. Karunaratne looks to be a good leader. Tough defeat for #Afghanistan though - they would have been confident of winning this one..#AFGvSL #CWC19— Hemant (@hemantbuch) June 4, 2019
Congratulations #SriLanka - won’t say they played well, but they fought hard. Karunaratne looks to be a good leader. Tough defeat for #Afghanistan though - they would have been confident of winning this one..#AFGvSL #CWC19
— Hemant (@hemantbuch) June 4, 2019
Sri Lanka got off to an exceptional start with Kusal Perera blazing away at the Afghanistan bowlers.
Kusal Perera has been brutal on the balls he's been able to reach.— Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) June 4, 2019
Kusal Perera has been brutal on the balls he's been able to reach.
— Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) June 4, 2019
Kusal Perera is such a treat to watch when in full flow..... reminds me so much of Jayasuriya. Stylish batsman.I have lots of time for Kusal Perera. #SLvAFG #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/2NgSSgOxjW— Siddharth Jha (@jha_siddhus91) June 4, 2019
Kusal Perera is such a treat to watch when in full flow..... reminds me so much of Jayasuriya. Stylish batsman.
I have lots of time for Kusal Perera. #SLvAFG #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/2NgSSgOxjW
— Siddharth Jha (@jha_siddhus91) June 4, 2019
42 ball fifty for Kusal Perera, brining him back in opening position has done wonders for Srilanka today. #SLvAFG— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) June 4, 2019
42 ball fifty for Kusal Perera, brining him back in opening position has done wonders for Srilanka today. #SLvAFG
— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) June 4, 2019
That's @MohammadNabi007 surprising us. 😱#CWC19 #Nabi pic.twitter.com/Lye5hVJmfI— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) June 4, 2019
That's @MohammadNabi007 surprising us. 😱#CWC19 #Nabi pic.twitter.com/Lye5hVJmfI
— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) June 4, 2019
Nabi is making old-fashioned off-spin fashionable. Love the way he changes pace and also, move the arm a little high or round-arm to create New angles. #CWC19 #SLvAfg— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 4, 2019
Nabi is making old-fashioned off-spin fashionable. Love the way he changes pace and also, move the arm a little high or round-arm to create New angles. #CWC19 #SLvAfg
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 4, 2019
Shambolic by Sri Lanka. Now Thisara Perera is run out: 159 for six against Afghanistan.— Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) June 4, 2019
Shambolic by Sri Lanka. Now Thisara Perera is run out: 159 for six against Afghanistan.
— Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) June 4, 2019
Mohammad Nabi is the first spinner to dismiss three top-6 batsmen in a single World Cup over (since 1999, when Cricinfo's ball-by-ball records began). Other bowlers to do so since 1999: Vaas (SL v Ban, 2003); Brett Lee (Aus v Ken, 2003); Maharoof (SL v Ire, 2007). #CWC2019— Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) June 4, 2019
Mohammad Nabi is the first spinner to dismiss three top-6 batsmen in a single World Cup over (since 1999, when Cricinfo's ball-by-ball records began). Other bowlers to do so since 1999: Vaas (SL v Ban, 2003); Brett Lee (Aus v Ken, 2003); Maharoof (SL v Ire, 2007). #CWC2019
— Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) June 4, 2019
What a catch! Perera’s catch every bit as good as Stokes’ I dare say..#AFGvSL #CWC19— Hemant (@hemantbuch) June 4, 2019
What a catch! Perera’s catch every bit as good as Stokes’ I dare say..#AFGvSL #CWC19
Seam completely on top now, the Sri Lankan bowlers have been excellent, the Sri Lankan fielders not as much.— Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) June 4, 2019
Seam completely on top now, the Sri Lankan bowlers have been excellent, the Sri Lankan fielders not as much.
It's really satisfying when you know you've gotten the batter out twice in one ball. #Nabi #AFGvSL— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) June 4, 2019
It's really satisfying when you know you've gotten the batter out twice in one ball. #Nabi #AFGvSL
— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) June 4, 2019
This is the first win for Sri Lanka at Cardiff out of six ODIs.This is also their first win against a full-member team out of last 10 ODIs.#SLvAFG— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 4, 2019
This is the first win for Sri Lanka at Cardiff out of six ODIs.
This is also their first win against a full-member team out of last 10 ODIs.#SLvAFG
— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 4, 2019
Wowww...!! Unplayable Yorker from Slinga Malinga 🔥 #CWC19 #AFGvSL pic.twitter.com/85JHgExnlC— Dr.RajuAnandhan (@DRajuanandhan) June 4, 2019
Wowww...!! Unplayable Yorker from Slinga Malinga 🔥 #CWC19 #AFGvSL pic.twitter.com/85JHgExnlC
— Dr.RajuAnandhan (@DRajuanandhan) June 4, 2019
Bangladesh beat Southafrica.Pakistan beat England.Srilanka beat Afghanistan.After a slow start, world cup is truly alive during last three days...close finishes, upsets and everything you need for a Odi match. #CWC19— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) June 4, 2019
Bangladesh beat Southafrica.
Pakistan beat England.
Srilanka beat Afghanistan.
After a slow start, world cup is truly alive during last three days...close finishes, upsets and everything you need for a Odi match. #CWC19
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka | 'Points on the Board!' - Twitter Celebrates Sri Lanka's Hard-fought Victory
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019
IND v SARose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019
NZ v BANThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 ODI | Thu, 06 Jun, 2019
WI v AUSNottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 ODI | Fri, 07 Jun, 2019
SL v PAKBristol All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings