AFG AND WI IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2019 2nd ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 November, 2019

Afghanistan vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Lucknow: WI Eye Big Score vs AFG

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 9, 2019, 3:15 PM IST

WI vs AFG Cricket Scorecard (ODI)

2nd ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 November, 2019

Afghanistan vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Lucknow: WI Eye Big Score vs AFG

Catch all the live updates and live cricket score from the second ODI between West Indies and Afghanistan.

First ODI Report: Roston Chase and Shai Hope struck fine half-centuries as West Indies produced an all-round effort to register a comfortable seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Opting to field, West Indies bowlers came up with a fine show to bundle out Afghanistan for 194 in 45.2 overs.

Jason Holder (2/21), Chase (2/31) and Romario Shepherd (2/32) shared six wickets among them to rock the Afghans.

Rahmat Shah (61), wicket-keeper batsman Ikram Alikhil (58) and Asghar Afghan (35) were the notable scorers for Afghanistan, who has chosen Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium as their new home venue.

West Indies did not have a bright start to their chase as they lost Evin Lewis (7) and Shimron Hetmyer (3) at the score of 25 in 7.4 overs.

But then, Hope (77 not out) and Chase (94) joined hands and stitched 163 runs for the third wicket to lay the foundation for West Indies victory as they reached 197 for three in 46.3 overs.

Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/33) picked up two wickets for Afghanistan.

The second ODI of the series will be played at the same venue on Saturday.

2nd T20IAfghanistan vs West IndiesLive Cricket Scorelive scorelive updatesLucknow

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
