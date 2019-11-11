Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

AFG AND WI IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2019 3rd ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 11 November, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan *

97/4 (24.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)

Afghanistan vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Lucknow: AFG Eye Competitive Score vs WI

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 11, 2019, 2:53 PM IST

LIVE

AFG vs WI Cricket Scorecard (ODI)

3rd ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 11 November, 2019

Afghanistan

97/4

(24.0) RR 4.04

Afghanistan Afghanistan Captain
v/s
Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
West Indies West Indies Captain
West Indies

Afghanistan vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Lucknow: AFG Eye Competitive Score vs WI

Catch live cricket score and live updates from the 3rd ODI between Afghanistan and West Indies at Lucknow.

2nd ODI report: West Indies produced an all-round effort to record a comprehensive 47-run win over Afghanistan in the second ODI that was threatened by an invasion of thousands of moths and flies in Lucknow on Saturday.

It forced many West Indies players to wear masks as batting and fielding became difficult in the day-night game at the city's Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The West Indies, though, still managed to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Put into bat, West Indies posted 247 for nine in their stipulated 50 overs, riding on a 50-ball 67 by Nicholas Pooran and a 75-ball 54 from opener Evin Lewis.

Shai Hope (43) and Shimron Hetmyer (34) were the other contributors for West Indies.

Seamer Naveen-ul-Haq claimed three wickets to emerge as the best bowler for Afghanistan.

West Indies returned to dismiss Afghanistan for 200 in 45.4 overs to complete the win.

Afghanistan all-rounder Najibullah Zadran emerged as the top-scorer with a 66-ball 56, his knock studded with seven boundaries and a six.

Hazratullah Zazai (23), Rahmat Shah (33) and Mohammad Nabi (32) got starts but failed to stay long enough.

Chasing 248 to win, Afghanistan didn't have a good start and were reduced to 61 for three in the 15th over.

Afghanistan lost half their side for 109 in 27 overs. Najibullah and Nabi then added 68 runs but both the batsmen left in successive overs as they slipped to 177 for seven in the 40th over.

For West Indies, Sheldon Cottrell (3/25) and Roston Chase (3/30) took three wickets each, while Hayden Walsh (2/32) snapped two.

