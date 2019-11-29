Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

25/1 (11.4)

Australia
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

MIN. 78.3 Overs Left Today
Innings Break

AFG AND WI IN IND, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 - 01 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

187 (68.3)

Afghanistan
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

277 (83.3)

Afghanistan lead by 30 runs, MIN. 38.5 Overs Left Today
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand *

173/3 (54.3)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England

Toss won by England (decided to field)

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

live
AFG AFG
WI WI

Lucknow

27 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

live
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Afghanistan vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, One off Test Day 3 at Lucknow: WI Close in on Win vs AFG

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 29, 2019, 9:33 AM IST

Afghanistan vs West Indies (TEST)

INNINGS BREAK

AFG vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

One-off Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 - 01 Dec, 2019

Afghanistan
Ist INN

187

(68.3) RR 2.72

Afghanistan Afghanistan Captain
v/s
Afghanistan lead by 30 runs, MIN. 38.5 Overs Left Today
West Indies West Indies Captain
West Indies
Ist INN

277

(83.3) RR 3.31

Afghanistan vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, One off Test Day 3 at Lucknow: WI Close in on Win vs AFG

Catch all the live action and live cricket score from Day 3 of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and West Indies at Lucknow.

Day 2 report: If the first day was all about Rakheem Cornwall, the second day was the Shamarh Brooks show in Lucknow. Brooks notched up his maiden Test century to help the West Indies to a lead of 90 runs as they were 277 all out on day two of the one-off match against Afghanistan.

The West Indies resumed the day on 68/2 in response to Afghanistan's 187 on day one and at stumps on the second day are within touching distance of a comprehensive win.

West Indies were looking to pile on the runs and build around Brooks, but Afghanistan’s Amir Hamza had plans of his own as he took full advantage of the helpful conditions and picked up five wickets.

But Brooks, who started the day on his overnight score of 19, seemed calm and collected as he made 111 without getting much support from his fellow batsmen. He was finally bowled by Amir.

Along with Brooks, John Campbell scored 55 off 75 deliveries and Shane Dorwich made 42 to propel the Windies lead close to 100.

Amir combined with skipper Rashid Khan to mop up the tail as umpires called for early tea. Rashid Khan claimed three wickets with his leg spin while left-arm wrist spinner Zahir Khan took two.

After the break, the story was a repeat of the first innings almost as Afghanistan’s top and middle order failed to come to grips with Cornwall. He picked up three wickets to become the first West Indies spinner to take 10 wickets in a Test in the subcontinent.

At the other end though Javed Ahmadi had managed to keep Cornwall and the rest at bay and scored a valuable 62 off 93 deliveries with 11 boundaries to his name before Roston Chase broke his resistance.

Chase picked up another couple of wickets right before close of play, leaving Afghanistan tottering at 109/7 and a lead of 19 runs.

AFG v WI Afghanistan vs West Indies day 3 Live Cricket Score live score Lucknow one-off Test

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
