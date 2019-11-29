Afghanistan vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, One off Test Day 3 at Lucknow: WI Close in on Win vs AFG

Catch all the live action and live cricket score from Day 3 of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and West Indies at Lucknow.
Day 2 report: If the first day was all about Rakheem Cornwall, the second day was the Shamarh Brooks show in Lucknow. Brooks notched up his maiden Test century to help the West Indies to a lead of 90 runs as they were 277 all out on day two of the one-off match against Afghanistan.
The West Indies resumed the day on 68/2 in response to Afghanistan's 187 on day one and at stumps on the second day are within touching distance of a comprehensive win.
West Indies were looking to pile on the runs and build around Brooks, but Afghanistan’s Amir Hamza had plans of his own as he took full advantage of the helpful conditions and picked up five wickets.
But Brooks, who started the day on his overnight score of 19, seemed calm and collected as he made 111 without getting much support from his fellow batsmen. He was finally bowled by Amir.
Along with Brooks, John Campbell scored 55 off 75 deliveries and Shane Dorwich made 42 to propel the Windies lead close to 100.
Amir combined with skipper Rashid Khan to mop up the tail as umpires called for early tea. Rashid Khan claimed three wickets with his leg spin while left-arm wrist spinner Zahir Khan took two.
After the break, the story was a repeat of the first innings almost as Afghanistan’s top and middle order failed to come to grips with Cornwall. He picked up three wickets to become the first West Indies spinner to take 10 wickets in a Test in the subcontinent.
At the other end though Javed Ahmadi had managed to keep Cornwall and the rest at bay and scored a valuable 62 off 93 deliveries with 11 boundaries to his name before Roston Chase broke his resistance.
Chase picked up another couple of wickets right before close of play, leaving Afghanistan tottering at 109/7 and a lead of 19 runs.
Afghanistan vs West Indies (TEST)
INNINGS BREAK
AFG vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
One-off Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 - 01 Dec, 2019
Afghanistan
187
(68.3) RR 2.72
West Indies
277
(83.3) RR 3.31
