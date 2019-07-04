starts in
Afghanistan Vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Headingley: Battered Teams Look For Consolation Win

Cricketnext Staff | July 4, 2019, 12:56 PM IST

Live blog

  • 13:01 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to Match 42 of the ICC World Cup 2019 and today's match will be played between the West Indies and Bangladesh at Headingley, in Leeds. 

13:37 (IST)

Talking about West Indies how can one not mention Chris Gayle. He had initially said that the World Cup might be his swansong but he recently stated that he will retire after the India series which follows the quadrennial tournament. Now, on Holder's insistence, it seems Gayle is considering to go on even further. Don't believe me? Watch this video. 

13:32 (IST)

But then hindsight is a beautiful thing. The bottom line remains that Afghanistan are placed tenth on the points table while West Indies are ninth. Afghanistan are yet to register on the board despite coming close on so many occasions. West Indies, after starting their tournament on an absolute high demolishing Pakistan haven't won a game.

13:29 (IST)

It has been a similar campaign in a lot of ways for both sides. Some close finishes, some excellent skills on display but in crunch moments they have faltered which is why they find themselves in such a huge hole now. Afghanistan ran both India and Pakistan real close and with a bit of luck and level-headedness should have ideally closed the game. West Indies lost against New Zealand by a matter of inches while against Australia and Sri Lanka too they should have crossed the line. 

13:11 (IST)

West Indies and Afghanistan clashed twice at the World Cup Qualifiers 2018, in Zimbabwe and the Asian side won on both occasions. Afghanistan had won the qualifiers defeating the same opposition in the final so there just might be a bit more riding on this match than being a dead rubber. 

13:05 (IST)

On the face of it, the match between Afghanistan and West Indies might seem a dead rubber but recent rivalry between the two sides might add a bit of spice to the contest. The two sides have faced each other five times in ODIs and Afghanistan have gotten the better of the Islanders on three occasions. West Indies have won once while one game was washed out. The Islanders will want to seek some sort of revenge and end their campaign on a high. 

13:01 (IST)

Afghanistan Vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Headingley: Battered Teams Look For Consolation Win

Afghanistan Vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ODI Match at Headingley Latest Updates: Unable to register even a single win in the ongoing World Cup so far, Afghanistan would aim to end tournament on a high when they face West Indies in their final group stage encounter at Headingley on Thursday.

Afghanistan Vs West Indies in the ICC World Cup 2019 on July 4 (Thursday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Headingley, in Leeds and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog. (AFG vs WI).

PREVIEW: Unable to register even a single win in the ongoing World Cup so far, Afghanistan would aim to end tournament on a high when they face West Indies in their final group stage encounter at Headingley on Thursday.

The Afghanistan team came close to defeat India and Pakistan in their last two matches. However, their inability to cash-in on the crucial junctures of the game denied them with the opportunity of causing what would have been the biggest upsets in this edition of the World Cup.

While the spinners -- Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi -- have lived up to their reputation with consistent performances throughout the tournament, the fast bowlers and the batting unit have failed to contribute significantly to the team's cause, a main reason for their dismal performance so far.

However, against West Indies, they will feel confident as they have beaten them thrice in four completed matches.

West Indies, on the other hand, have failed to produce an all-round performance, barring their opening match victory against Pakistan where they bundled out the Green Brigade for mere 105.

The batsmen have failed to contribute consistently and the bowlers too have been guilty of coming out with only one plan against their opponents, making them almost ineffective on England pitches.

Despite some good individual performances, Windies have failed to put up a significant total due to the lack of partnerships. That's why skipper Jason Holder will look to inspire his team to play with full intensity in their final game and end what has been a disappointing tournament on a high.

Squads:

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah (wk), Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ikram Ali Khil

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Chris Gayle, Kemar Roach, Darren Bravo, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Oshane Thomas, Nicholas Pooran

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more