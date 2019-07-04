Afghanistan Vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Headingley: Battered Teams Look For Consolation Win

Afghanistan Vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ODI Match at Headingley Latest Updates: Unable to register even a single win in the ongoing World Cup so far, Afghanistan would aim to end tournament on a high when they face West Indies in their final group stage encounter at Headingley on Thursday.

Afghanistan Vs West Indies in the ICC World Cup 2019 on July 4 (Thursday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Headingley, in Leeds and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog. (AFG vs WI).

PREVIEW: Unable to register even a single win in the ongoing World Cup so far, Afghanistan would aim to end tournament on a high when they face West Indies in their final group stage encounter at Headingley on Thursday.

The Afghanistan team came close to defeat India and Pakistan in their last two matches. However, their inability to cash-in on the crucial junctures of the game denied them with the opportunity of causing what would have been the biggest upsets in this edition of the World Cup.

While the spinners -- Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi -- have lived up to their reputation with consistent performances throughout the tournament, the fast bowlers and the batting unit have failed to contribute significantly to the team's cause, a main reason for their dismal performance so far.

However, against West Indies, they will feel confident as they have beaten them thrice in four completed matches.

West Indies, on the other hand, have failed to produce an all-round performance, barring their opening match victory against Pakistan where they bundled out the Green Brigade for mere 105.

The batsmen have failed to contribute consistently and the bowlers too have been guilty of coming out with only one plan against their opponents, making them almost ineffective on England pitches.

Despite some good individual performances, Windies have failed to put up a significant total due to the lack of partnerships. That's why skipper Jason Holder will look to inspire his team to play with full intensity in their final game and end what has been a disappointing tournament on a high.

Squads:

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah (wk), Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ikram Ali Khil

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Chris Gayle, Kemar Roach, Darren Bravo, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Oshane Thomas, Nicholas Pooran