Headingley in Leeds has hosted 46 ODIs with England’s encounter against the West Indies in 1973 marking the ground’s ODI debut.
The venue has hosted two matches in the 2019 World Cup. The clash between Afghanistan and West Indies scheduled for the 4th of July will be the third match at Headingley in the tournament.
There have been seven 300-plus totals at the ground with England’s 351 for 9 against Pakistan on the 19th of May, 2019 the highest.
England were bowled out for 93 by Australia in the semi-final of the 1975 World Cup at Leeds – the lowest team total at the venue. Gary Gilmour’s 6-14 in 12 overs destroyed the England batting line-up.
Eoin Morgan has aggregated 477 runs from 9 innings at an average of 59.62 at Leeds – and is the highest run-scorer at the venue. Joe Root also has an excellent record at the venue with 421 runs from 6 innings at 84.2, including two hundreds.
Sanath Jayasuriya blasted 152 off just 99 deliveries against England in Headingley in 2006 – the highest individual score at the ground.
Moin Khan hammered an unbeaten 31 off just 12 balls against Australia at Leeds in the 1999 World Cup – it is the highest strike rate (258.33) innings at the venue (min. runs 30).
Chris Old and Adil Rashid have picked 12 wickets each at Leeds – the highest at the venue.
There have been seven 5-plus wicket hauls at Leeds with Waqar Younis’ 7-36 in 10 overs against England in 2001 the best bowling figures at the venue.
The West Indian fast bowler, Winston Davis also picked 7 wickets against Australia at Leeds in the 1983 World Cup.
Afghanistan vs West Indies: ODI Records at Headingley Carnegie, Leeds
