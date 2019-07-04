starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 42:WI VS AFG

live
WI WI
AFG AFG

Leeds

4 July, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 44:SL VS IND

upcoming
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:AUS VS SA

upcoming
AUS AUS
SA SA

Manchester

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

Afghanistan vs West Indies: Hope Finishes Off On a High But Inconsistent Returns Will Bother

Cricketnext Staff |July 4, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
Afghanistan vs West Indies: Hope Finishes Off On a High But Inconsistent Returns Will Bother

If there was one West Indian batsman who couldn't have been under scrutiny heading into the World Cup it was Shai Hope. The elegant batsman had nearly double the number of runs than the next best West Indian batsman after the Champions Trophy and was their saviour in a faltering batting line-up.

In 41 ODIs after the Champions Trophy and before World Cup 2019, Hope had made 1804 runs at an average of 54.6 with five tons and nine half-centuries. The next best, Chris Gayle, had just 930 runs in this time period. Clearly, Hope was West Indies' biggest hope heading into the World Cup.

01 (3)

But as the tournament draws to a close for the Windies, Hope's returns will be a major talking point. He finished off the World Cup with 77 in 92 balls against Afghanistan at Leeds on Thursday from the number 3 position. It was his third half-century in nine matches in the World Cup. He had earlier made 96 against Bangladesh and prior to that 68 against Australia.

Sandwiched between some of these knocks are five scores less than 12. In six out of eight innings he batted, Hope came at the no 3 position. His favoured position, though, is at the top of the order. Opening the batting, Hope has made four hundreds in ODIs. The other two have come from the middle-order but he clearly has a better record opening than in the middle order.

In the 11 times he has opened, Hope averages 78.18 and has made seven scores of 50 or more. He also strikes at an impressive rate of 92.47. The strike rate in particular is notable. When he comes behind the openers at no 3, Hope strikes at a pretty poor rate of 69.98. The strike rate is in the 60s from any position in the middle-order.

01 (2)

He finishes the World Cup as West Indies' third highest run scorer with 274 runs at an average of 34.25 and a strike rate just above 70. Interestingly, aside from Gayle, who averaged a decent 30-plus in the World Cup, none of the other West Indian openers - Evin Lewis and Sunil Ambris - averaged over 30. There was every reason for West Indies to push Hope to the top but they did not do so and paid the price.

01 (1)

Inconsistent returns will, however, bother Hope. The stylish right-hander is among the most consistent of batsmen in the last few months in ODIs and would have expected to have a better World Cup. After an underwhelming show from the middle-order, Hope and West Indies will probably realise that he is best suited to open the innings.

2019 world cupAfghanistanhopeicc world cup 2019shai hopeWest IndiesWest Indies vs Afghanistanworld cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019

BAN v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

IND v SL
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 45 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

SA v AUS
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more