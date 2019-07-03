starts in
Afghanistan vs West Indies | Team Needs Pace Bowler, Admits Afghan Skipper Naib

AFP |July 3, 2019, 9:00 PM IST
Leeds: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib admits his team would benefit from the emergence of a top-class pace bowler to supplement their quality spin attack.

Naib's side, who have lost all eight of their group-stage matches, will play their last game at this year's World Cup when they face the West Indies in Leeds on Thursday (July 4).

Although Afghanistan spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are potential match-winners, Naib knows the team needs a sharper pace attack to trouble the world's best teams.

"If you look over the last two or three years, we're just depending on spinners, especially when Mujeeb joined the team," Naib said.

"We have two spinners in Rashid and Mujeeb. So if you work on the fast bowlers in the last two or three years, maybe we have good pacers now in this tournament. This is a problem. We didn't find the fast bowlers' department. We all worked on the spinners, so that's why we have world-class spinners."

Naib has not given up hope that his country's talent scouts can unearth the kind of quality pace bowler he needs.

"If you find two, three, good fast bowlers, maybe it will be good for us here in the World Cup," he said.

"Hopefully in the future we can find a good fast bowler. And I'm hoping I'll be working on it."

Afghanistan vs West Indies

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more