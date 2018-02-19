Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 5th ODI at Sharjah, Highlights: As It Happened

Twitter/ Zimbabwe Cricket

Commentary (Zimbabwe innings)

32.1 R Khan to B Muzarabani, OUT b Rashid Khan. Zimbabwe have been bowled out. 95/10

31.6 S Zadran to T Chisoro, No run. 95/9

31.5 S Zadran to T Chisoro, No run. 95/9

31.4 S Zadran to T Chisoro, No run. 95/9

31.3 S Zadran to T Chisoro, No run. 95/9

31.2 S Zadran to T Chisoro, No run. 95/9

31.1 S Zadran to T Chisoro, No run. 95/9

30.6 R Khan to B Muzarabani, No run. 95/9

30.5 R Khan to B Muzarabani, No run. 95/9

30.4 R Khan to T Chatara, OUT c Rahmat Shah b Rashid Khan. Zimbabwe have lost their ninth wicket. 95/9

30.3 R Khan to T Chatara, No run. 95/8

30.2 R Khan to G Cremer, OUT lbw b Rashid Khan. Zimbabwe have lost their eighth wicket. 95/8

30.1 R Khan to G Cremer, No run. 95/7

29.6 M Zadran to C Ervine, OUT b Mujeeb Zadran. Zimbabwe have lost their seventh wicket. 95/7

29.5 M Zadran to C Ervine, No run. 95/6

29.4 M Zadran to C Ervine, No run. 95/6

29.3 M Zadran to C Ervine, No run. 95/6

29.2 M Zadran to C Ervine, No run. 95/6

29.1 M Zadran to G Cremer, 1 run. 95/6

28.6 R Khan to C Ervine, No run. 94/6

28.5 R Khan to G Cremer, 1 run. 94/6

28.4 R Khan to G Cremer, No run. 93/6

28.3 R Khan to G Cremer, No run. 93/6

28.2 R Khan to G Cremer, No run. 93/6

28.1 R Khan to C Ervine, 1 run. 93/6

27.6 M Zadran to G Cremer, No run. 92/6

27.5 M Zadran to G Cremer, No run. 92/6

27.5 M Zadran to G Cremer, Wide. 92/6

27.4 M Zadran to G Cremer, No run. 91/6

27.3 M Zadran to G Cremer, No run. 91/6

27.2 M Zadran to G Cremer, No run. 91/6

27.1 M Zadran to C Ervine, 1 run. 91/6

26.6 R Khan to G Cremer, No run. 90/6

26.5 R Khan to C Ervine, 1 run. 90/6

26.4 R Khan to C Ervine, FOUR. 89/6

26.3 R Khan to G Cremer, 1 run. 85/6

26.2 R Khan to G Cremer, No run. 84/6

26.1 R Khan to G Cremer, No run. 84/6

25.6 S Ashraf to C Ervine, No run. 84/6

25.5 S Ashraf to C Ervine, No run. 84/6

25.4 S Ashraf to C Ervine, No run. 84/6

25.3 S Ashraf to C Ervine, No run. 84/6

25.2 S Ashraf to G Cremer, 1 run. 84/6

25.1 S Ashraf to G Cremer, No run. 83/6

24.6 R Khan to C Ervine, No run. 83/6

24.5 R Khan to G Cremer, 1 run. 83/6

24.4 R Khan to G Cremer, No run. 82/6

24.3 R Khan to G Cremer, No run. 82/6

24.2 R Khan to C Ervine, 1 run. 82/6

24.1 R Khan to G Cremer, 1 run. 81/6

23.6 M Nabi to C Ervine, No run. 80/6

23.5 M Nabi to C Ervine, No run. 80/6

23.4 M Nabi to C Ervine, No run. 80/6

23.3 M Nabi to C Ervine, No run. 80/6

23.2 M Nabi to C Ervine, No run. 80/6

23.1 M Nabi to G Cremer, 1 run. 80/6

22.6 R Khan to C Ervine, No run. 79/6

22.5 R Khan to G Cremer, 1 run. 79/6

22.4 R Khan to C Ervine, 1 run. 78/6

22.3 R Khan to C Ervine, No run. 77/6

22.2 R Khan to C Ervine, No run. 77/6

22.1 R Khan to C Ervine, No run. 77/6

21.6 M Nabi to S Mire, OUT c Nasir Jamal b Mohammad Nabi. Zimbabwe have lost their sixth wicket. 77/6

21.5 M Nabi to M Waller, OUT lbw b Mohammad Nabi. Zimbabwe have lost their fifth wicket. 77/5

21.4 M Nabi to C Ervine, Leg bye. 77/4

21.3 M Nabi to C Ervine, No run. 76/4

21.2 M Nabi to C Ervine, No run. 76/4

21.1 M Nabi to C Ervine, No run. 76/4

20.6 S Ashraf to M Waller, No run. 76/4

20.5 S Ashraf to M Waller, No run. 76/4

20.4 S Ashraf to S Raza, OUT b Sharafuddin Ashraf. Zimbabwe have lost their fourth wicket. 76/4

20.3 S Ashraf to C Ervine, 1 run. 76/3

20.2 S Ashraf to C Ervine, No run. 75/3

20.1 S Ashraf to C Ervine, No run. 75/3

19.6 M Nabi to C Ervine, 1 run. 75/3

19.5 M Nabi to C Ervine, No run. 74/3

19.4 M Nabi to S Raza, 1 run. 74/3

19.3 M Nabi to S Raza, No run. 73/3

19.2 M Nabi to C Ervine, 1 run. 73/3

19.1 M Nabi to C Ervine, No run. 72/3

18.6 S Ashraf to S Raza, No run. 72/3

18.5 S Ashraf to B Taylor, OUT lbw b Sharafuddin Ashraf. Zimbabwe have lost their third wicket. 72/3

18.4 S Ashraf to B Taylor, No run. 72/2

18.3 S Ashraf to C Ervine, 1 run. 72/2

18.2 S Ashraf to C Ervine, No run. 71/2

18.1 S Ashraf to C Ervine, No run. 71/2

17.6 M Nabi to C Ervine, 1 run. 71/2

17.5 M Nabi to B Taylor, 1 run. 70/2

17.4 M Nabi to B Taylor, No run. 69/2

17.3 M Nabi to C Ervine, 1 run. 69/2

17.2 M Nabi to B Taylor, 1 run. 68/2

17.1 M Nabi to B Taylor, FOUR. 67/2

16.6 S Ashraf to B Taylor, 1 run. 63/2

16.5 S Ashraf to C Ervine, 1 run. 62/2

16.4 S Ashraf to C Ervine, No run. 61/2

16.3 S Ashraf to B Taylor, 1 run. 61/2

16.2 S Ashraf to B Taylor, No run. 60/2

16.1 S Ashraf to B Taylor, No run. 60/2

15.6 M Nabi to B Taylor, 1 run. 60/2

15.5 M Nabi to C Ervine, 1 run. 59/2

15.4 M Nabi to C Ervine, No run. 58/2

15.3 M Nabi to C Ervine, No run. 58/2

15.2 M Nabi to C Ervine, SIX. 52/2

15.1 M Nabi to C Ervine, No run. 52/2

14.6 S Ashraf to B Taylor, No run. 52/2

14.5 S Ashraf to B Taylor, No run. 52/2

14.4 S Ashraf to C Ervine, 1 run. 52/2

14.3 S Ashraf to C Ervine, No run. 51/2

14.2 S Ashraf to B Taylor, 1 run. 51/2

14.1 S Ashraf to C Ervine, 1 run. 50/2

13.6 M Nabi to B Taylor, No run. 49/2

13.5 M Nabi to C Ervine, 1 run. 49/2

13.4 M Nabi to C Ervine, No run. 48/2

13.3 M Nabi to B Taylor, 1 run. 48/2

13.2 M Nabi to C Ervine, 1 run. 47/2

13.1 M Nabi to C Ervine, No run. 46/2

12.6 S Ashraf to B Taylor, No run. 46/2

12.5 S Ashraf to C Ervine, 1 run. 46/2

12.4 S Ashraf to B Taylor, 1 run. 45/2

12.3 S Ashraf to B Taylor, 4 Byes. 44/2

12.2 S Ashraf to C Ervine, 1 run. 40/2

12.1 S Ashraf to C Ervine, No run. 39/2

11.6 M Nabi to C Ervine, 1 run. 39/2

11.5 M Nabi to C Ervine, No run. 38/2

11.4 M Nabi to C Ervine, No run. 38/2

11.3 M Nabi to B Taylor, 1 run. 38/2

11.2 M Nabi to C Ervine, 1 run. 37/2

11.1 M Nabi to C Ervine, No run. 36/2

10.6 M Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 36/2

10.5 M Zadran to C Ervine, 1 run. 36/2

10.4 M Zadran to C Ervine, No run. 35/2

10.3 M Zadran to C Ervine, No run. 35/2

10.2 M Zadran to C Ervine, No run. 35/2

10.1 M Zadran to B Taylor, 1 run. 35/2

9.6 S Ashraf to C Ervine, No run. 34/2

9.5 S Ashraf to C Ervine, No run. 34/2

9.4 S Ashraf to C Ervine, 2 runs. 34/2

9.3 S Ashraf to C Ervine, No run. 32/2

9.2 S Ashraf to B Taylor, 1 run. 32/2

9.1 S Ashraf to B Taylor, No run. 31/2

8.6 M Zadran to B Taylor, 1 run. 31/2

8.5 M Zadran to B Taylor, FOUR. 30/2

8.4 M Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 26/2

8.3 M Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 26/2

8.2 M Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 26/2

8.1 M Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 26/2

7.6 S Zadran to C Ervine, No run. 26/2

7.5 S Zadran to C Ervine, No run. 26/2

7.4 S Zadran to C Ervine, No run. 26/2

7.3 S Zadran to T Musakanda, OUT c Javed Ahmadi b Shapoor Zadran. Zimbabwe have lost their second wicket. 26/2

7.2 S Zadran to T Musakanda, 1 run. 26/1

7.1 S Zadran to T Musakanda, No run. 26/1

6.6 M Zadran to B Taylor, FOUR. 26/1

6.5 M Zadran to T Musakanda, Leg bye. 22/1

6.4 M Zadran to T Musakanda, No run. 21/1

6.3 M Zadran to B Taylor, 1 run. 21/1

6.2 M Zadran to T Musakanda, 1 run. 20/1

6.1 M Zadran to B Taylor, 1 run. 19/1

5.6 S Zadran to T Musakanda, No run. 18/1

5.5 S Zadran to T Musakanda, No run. 18/1

5.4 S Zadran to T Musakanda, No run. 18/1

5.3 S Zadran to T Musakanda, No run. 18/1

5.2 S Zadran to T Musakanda, No run. 18/1

5.1 S Zadran to B Taylor, 1 run. 18/1

4.6 M Zadran to T Musakanda, No run. 17/1

4.5 M Zadran to T Musakanda, No run. 17/1

4.4 M Zadran to T Musakanda, No run. 17/1

4.3 M Zadran to T Musakanda, No run. 17/1

4.2 M Zadran to T Musakanda, No run. 17/1

4.1 M Zadran to T Musakanda, No run. 17/1

3.6 S Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 17/1

3.5 S Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 17/1

3.4 S Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 17/1

3.3 S Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 17/1

3.2 S Zadran to H Masakadza, OUT run out (Nasir Jamal). Zimbabwe have lost their first wicket. 17/1

3.1 S Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 17/0

2.6 M Zadran to H Masakadza, 1 run. 17/0

2.5 M Zadran to T Musakanda, 1 run. 16/0

2.4 M Zadran to T Musakanda, 2 runs. 15/0

2.3 M Zadran to T Musakanda, FOUR. 13/0

2.2 M Zadran to T Musakanda, No run. 9/0

2.1 M Zadran to T Musakanda, No run. 9/0

1.6 S Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 9/0

1.5 S Zadran to H Masakadza, FOUR. 9/0

1.4 S Zadran to T Musakanda, 1 run. 5/0

1.3 S Zadran to H Masakadza, 1 run. 4/0

1.2 S Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 3/0

1.1 S Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 3/0

0.6 M Zadran to T Musakanda, No run. 3/0

0.5 M Zadran to T Musakanda, No run. 3/0

0.4 M Zadran to T Musakanda, No run. 3/0

0.3 M Zadran to T Musakanda, 2 runs. 3/0

0.2 M Zadran to H Masakadza, 1 run. 1/0

0.1 M Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 0/0

