Afghanistan & West Indies Gear Up for Three-Match ODI Series
Afghanistan and West Indies will face off in the first of a three-match ODI series to be held in Lucknow on Wednesday (November 6), a match that will also feature a three-match T20I series and a lone Test.
Afghanistan & West Indies Gear Up for Three-Match ODI Series
Afghanistan and West Indies will face off in the first of a three-match ODI series to be held in Lucknow on Wednesday (November 6), a match that will also feature a three-match T20I series and a lone Test.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 4, 2019, 12:17 AM IST
Afghanistan Will Play Smart Cricket Against West Indies: Rashid Khan
Cricketnext Staff | September 27, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
Lance Klusener Appointed Head Coach of Afghanistan
Cricketnext Staff | October 16, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
West Indies Names Squads for Afghanistan Series, King, Walsh Jr. Included
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 08 Nov, 2019
PAK v AUSPerth PS
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 November, 2019
PAK v AUSGabba, Brisbane
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 November, 2019
PAK v AUSAdelaide All Fixtures
Team Rankings