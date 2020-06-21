Afghanistan Wicket-keeper Suffers Head Injury After Horrific Car Accident
Afghanistan wicket-keeper Afsar Zazai met with an horrific accident and has suffered an injury on his head. This development has raised problems for the Afghanistan Cricket Board, that is already going through tough times due to the coronavirus.
