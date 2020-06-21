Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Cricketnext Staff |June 21, 2020, 1:40 PM IST
Afghanistan Wicket-keeper Suffers Head Injury After Horrific Car Accident

Afghanistan wicket-keeper Afsar Zazai met with an horrific accident and has suffered an injury on his head. This development has raised problems for the Afghanistan Cricket Board, that is already going through tough times due to the coronavirus.

Amidst the virus outbreak, the Afghani players have started training, but they still do not know where their next assignment will be, and when.

As far as Zazai is concerned, he was roped into the team last year, during the World Cup, in place of Mohammad Shahzad. He played six matches in all, but was criticised for his slow batting.

Former Afghanistan media manager tweeted about Zazai's accident. "@AfsarZazai_78 survived in a car accident with a minor injuries in his head but his car damaged most. May Allah bless you 🙏 get well soon bro."

He last played a Test against West Indies in Lucknow in November 2019. Since his debut in 2013, he has represented Afghanistan in three Tests, 17 ODIs and a solitary T20I game against Kenya at Sharjah.

While on June 7th, it was announced that top Afghan players, including the likes of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, resumed training at the Kabul Cricket Stadium.

The players are part of a month-long training camp which will focus on strengthening batting, bowling and overall performance of the team.

"This camp will be held under the relevant health guidelines and in close coordination with the ICC, WHO and the ministry of public health of Afghanistan to avoid the spread of COVID-19," an ACB media release said.

