'Afghanistan Will Play in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021'

With Taliban taking over Afghanistan following the withdrawal of American troops from the country, there are speculations over whether their national cricket team will be able to take part in the international tournaments, especially the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup set to be played in October this year.

However, Afghanistan cricket team’s media manager Hikmat Hassan has assured that they will be part of the T20 World Cup with the preparations to go ahead as planned despite what’s happening in the country

“Yes, we will play in the T20 World Cup," Hassan told ANI. “The preparations are on and the available players will be back to training in Kabul in the next few days."

He also added that they are currently searching for possible venue for a tri-series involving Afghanistan, Australia and Sri Lanka. “We are looking for a venue for the tri-series involving Australia and West Indies and that will be the best preparation for the showpiece event. We are speaking to some countries like Sri Lanka and also I think Malaysia. Let’s see how that pans out," he said.

He continued, “We are already set to play Pakistan in Hambantota and that series is also on. Also, we are planning to go ahead with the domestic T20 tournament which shall boost preparations for the players ahead of the T20 World Cup."

Two of Afghanistan’s biggest stars Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi are currently in the UK where they are playing in The Hundred. Hassan said players will be given any assistance they need.

“We are always there to help our players and their families. We will do whatever is possible for them. Things are not affected much in Kabul, we are already back in the office, so there is nothing to worry about," he said.

There’s also question-mark over whether the duo will take part in the second phase of IPL set to start in mid-September. BCCI is keeping an eye on the situation but is confident that Rashid and Nabi, who represent Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be available.

