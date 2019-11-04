Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan said his side will look to play smart cricket during their ODI series against the West Indies even though their batsmen possess the ability to clear the ropes.
"We are not big in size but we hit big sixes. We have the Afghani power and this boundary will also be small for us. But we will have to play smart cricket and not focus much on big shots. Because on such big ground, you have to play smart cricket," said Khan.
He added that they will focus on their own performance rather than focusing on how the West Indies players will play.
"We will not focus on how they are against the spin; we will play our best cricket and deliver our best bowling performance," said Khan.
Afghanistan's head coach Lance Klusener, who accompanied Khan during the press conference, said all the series leading them to the Asian Cup and T20 World Cup will be important for them.
"Any series is important from here on as the Asia Cup and the World Cup are coming. Any series will bring us closer to finding the team that is going to take us in those big tournaments. So, the sooner we find those combinations, the better it is," said Klusener.
The first ODI match between Afghanistan and West Indies will be played on 6 November at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Afghanistan Will Play Smart Cricket Against West Indies: Rashid Khan
Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan said his side will look to play smart cricket during their ODI series against the West Indies.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 25, 2019, 7:24 PM IST
Afghanistan Announce Re-Jigged Squad For Windies Series, Zadran, Shafiq Dropped
Cricketnext Staff | October 16, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
West Indies Names Squads for Afghanistan Series, King, Walsh Jr. Included
Cricketnext Staff | September 27, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
Lance Klusener Appointed Head Coach of Afghanistan
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Tue, 05 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZNelson
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 05 Nov, 2019
PAK v AUSCanberra
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 06 Nov, 2019
MOZ v MAWCanberra
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 06 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGCanberra All Fixtures
Team Rankings