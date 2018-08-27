Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Afghanistan Win First ODI Against Ireland by 29 Runs

AFP | Updated: August 27, 2018, 11:28 PM IST
Afghanistan Win First ODI Against Ireland by 29 Runs

Twitter/ Cricket Ireland

Loading...
Belfast: Afghanistan beat Ireland by 29 runs in the first one-day international of a three-match series in Belfast on Monday.

The hosts, beaten 2-0 in the recent T20 series, were chasing a target of 228 to win but were bowled out for 198.

Having slipped to 93 for four, Ireland were relying on Andy Balbirnie, but when he fell for a gritty 55 their hopes evaporated.

Earlier, Ireland's bowlers had restricted Afghanistan to 227 for nine.

Gulbadin Naib top scored with 64 and shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 77 with Hashmatullah Shahidi, who hit 54.

Related Story

Also Watch

1st ODIafghanistan vs irelandAndy BalbirnieGulbadin NaibHashmatullah Shahidiireland vs afghanistan
First Published: August 27, 2018, 11:25 PM IST
Loading...

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...