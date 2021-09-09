Afghanistan's Historic Test in Australia and ICC Status in Danger as Taliban Bans Women's Cricket

Afghanistan‘s historic Test in Australia and their ICC membership is in doubt after Taliban’s take over of the country, with Cricket Australia saying they’d be forced to cancel the upcoming Test in Hobart. Under the new regime, women are unlikely to be allowed to play cricket. CA released a statement saying they would have ‘no alternative’ but to cancel the Test, scheduled to start on November 27, unless media reports were proven false.

“Driving the growth of women’s cricket globally is incredibly important to Cricket Australia," CA said.

“Our vision for cricket is that it is a sport for all and we support the game unequivocally for women at every level.

“If recent media reports that women’s cricket will not be supported in Afghanistan are substantiated, Cricket Australia would have no alternative but to not host Afghanistan for the proposed Test Match due to be played in Hobart."

An update on the proposed Test match against Afghanistan ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/p2q5LOJMlw— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) September 9, 2021

“I don’t think women will be allowed to play cricket because it is not necessary that women should play cricket,” deputy head of cultural commission Ahmadullah Wasiq was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

“In cricket, they might face a situation where their face and body will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like this.

“It is the media era, and there will be photos and videos, and then people watch it. Islam and the Islamic Emirate do not allow women to play cricket or play the kind of sports where they get exposed."

Meanwhile, the ICC too will review Afghanistan’s status in their next board meeting, according to SBS News.

EXCLUSIVE - An official @ICC (International Cricket Council) spokesperson has told @SBSNews that it is 'concerned' that women will no longer be allowed to play cricket under Taliban rule. Afghanistan's membership status will be discussed at the next ICC board meeting. pic.twitter.com/4PwogHTbrk— Adrian Arciuli (@Adrian_Arciuli) September 8, 2021

Afghanistan are set to play the ICC T20 World Cup, starting next month.

