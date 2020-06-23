Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Afghanistan's Karim Sadiq Reveals How Witnessing Terrorist Attack Made Him Lose Interest for Cricket

Afghanistan cricketer Karim Sadiq said that the terrorist attack that took place before a Ramadan Cup game in 2018 made him lose interest in the sport.

Cricketnext Staff |June 23, 2020, 3:02 PM IST
Afghanistan's Karim Sadiq Reveals How Witnessing Terrorist Attack Made Him Lose Interest for Cricket

Afghanistan cricketer Karim Sadiq said that the terrorist attack that took place before a Ramadan Cup game in 2018 made him lose interest in the sport.

Multiple bomb blasts before the game were witnessed by the veteran cricketer left 8 people dead and 45 people injured. He even had to rescue people who were injured and help get them to the hospital.

“Honestly, that was the toughest day of my life. We were playing a warm-up game before the Ramadan Cup in our city outskirts at night time as we were fasting during daylight hours. One innings was completed and I went out to field, I was standing on the field and in front of my eyes, a bomb exploded,” Sadiq told CricTracker during an Instagram live session.

"They threw the bomb in my direction, I witnessed it with my own eyes and the whole crowd was running. I tried to rescue many injured people, but as I go out through the gate, there were multiple explosions happening.

Also Read: Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Abbas' Nottinghamshire Contract Cancelled

"I tried my best to rescue many injured people and admitted them to the hospital, all of them are fine now. From that day, I lost interest in cricket. I lost many of my childhood friends during that blast and I lost the smile on my face since that day."

Sadiq has played 24 ODIs and 36 T20Is for Afghanistan. He has scored 475 runs in ODIs and taken 6 wickets. In T20Is, he has scored 538 runs and taken 14 wickets.

His last international appearance came against Zimbabwe in 2018 in a 20-over game. He last played an ODI in 2016 against the same opposition.

afghanistan cricket teamcricketcricket newsKarim Sadiqterrorist attack

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more