Afghanistan cricketer Karim Sadiq said that the terrorist attack that took place before a Ramadan Cup game in 2018 made him lose interest in the sport.
Multiple bomb blasts before the game were witnessed by the veteran cricketer left 8 people dead and 45 people injured. He even had to rescue people who were injured and help get them to the hospital.
“Honestly, that was the toughest day of my life. We were playing a warm-up game before the Ramadan Cup in our city outskirts at night time as we were fasting during daylight hours. One innings was completed and I went out to field, I was standing on the field and in front of my eyes, a bomb exploded,” Sadiq told CricTracker during an Instagram live session.
"They threw the bomb in my direction, I witnessed it with my own eyes and the whole crowd was running. I tried to rescue many injured people, but as I go out through the gate, there were multiple explosions happening.
Also Read: Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Abbas' Nottinghamshire Contract Cancelled
"I tried my best to rescue many injured people and admitted them to the hospital, all of them are fine now. From that day, I lost interest in cricket. I lost many of my childhood friends during that blast and I lost the smile on my face since that day."
Sadiq has played 24 ODIs and 36 T20Is for Afghanistan. He has scored 475 runs in ODIs and taken 6 wickets. In T20Is, he has scored 538 runs and taken 14 wickets.
His last international appearance came against Zimbabwe in 2018 in a 20-over game. He last played an ODI in 2016 against the same opposition.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Afghanistan's Karim Sadiq Reveals How Witnessing Terrorist Attack Made Him Lose Interest for Cricket
Afghanistan cricketer Karim Sadiq said that the terrorist attack that took place before a Ramadan Cup game in 2018 made him lose interest in the sport.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings