AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

342 (117.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

10/1 (10.5)

Bangladesh trail by 332 runs
Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

497/8 (126.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

23/1 (10.0)

England trail by 474 runs

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi Set to Retire from Test Cricket

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will bring curtains down to his Test career after the ongoing one-off match against Bangladesh being played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

IANS |September 6, 2019, 11:04 AM IST
“Yes, he (Nabi) will retire after the ongoing Test match,” Afghanistan team manager Nazim Jar Abdurrahimzai confirmed to Cricbuzz.

It is understood that Nabi has taken this decision in a bid to prolong his white-ball career.

Including the ongoing Test, the 34-year-old has featured in only three red-ball matches.

Afghanistan are not a part of the ICC World Test Championship as only the top nine full member nations are competing in a total of 71 Tests across 27 bilateral series over two years. They will next face West Indies in the one-off Test scheduled to begin from November 27 in Dehradun.

A right-handed batsman and a handy off-spinner, Nabi’s game in white-ball cricket, especially in T20s, remains in good stead and he will be a key component of the Afghanistan team in next year’s T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia.

