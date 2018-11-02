Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi to Continue With Melbourne Renegades in BBL

Loading...
The 33-year-old had an impressive first season in the BBL where he played seven games and finished with eight wickets to his name, and 88 runs in three innings. Nabi’s economy rate during his stint was a miserly 5.76.
"I really enjoyed my first summer playing in the Big Bash and I'm excited to be coming back," Nabi said. "We had a great team last season, I met some wonderful people and the guys made it really easy for me to settle in. The fans were really supportive too and hopefully we can have another strong season for them."
The off-spinner not only helped the Renegades make it to the semi-finals last season, but also was crucial in their win against cross town rivals Melbourne Stars with a man of the match winning performance.
Ranked second by the ICC in the list of all-rounders in the T20 format, Nabi has been one of the most important members for his country and that has helped him earn a call-up to various T20 competitions, including turning out for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.
His all-round qualities make him a crucial cog in Renegades' machinery for the upcoming season, according to head coach Andrew McDonald.
"He's an experienced and intelligent cricketer who added a lot to our group last season," he said. "He was really effective with the ball and showed what he can do with the bat particularly in that match against the Stars. We probably missed him a little bit at the back end of last season so to have him for all matches this time around is a massive bonus and we're excited about what he'll be able to bring this summer."
Melbourne Renegades have almost finalised their roster, but still have one spot open for an overseas player for the 2018/19 season which begins on December 19.
