Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah Jumps 88 Spots in Test Rankings After Maiden Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 19, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
Image: @ICC

Scores of 98 and 76 in Afghanistan’s maiden Test win against Ireland has helped Rahmat Shah jump a whopping 88 places and move up to the 89th rank in the ICC Test player rankings for batsmen.

Shah, who won the player of the match in the seven wicket win in Dehradun, is now the highest ranked batsman from Afghanistan, ahead of captain Asghar Afghan, who is in 106th place after gaining 24 places with a knock of 67.

Bowler Yamin Ahmadzai, who took six wickets has jumped up 45 places to 50th spot, while ace spinner Rashid Khan with seven wickets in the match progressed to 67th position. Khan, who is the first bowler from Afghanistan to take a five wicket haul in a Test, is also the top ranked bowler in T20Is and third in ODI cricket.

These performances left spinner Mohammad Nabi very pleased as they romped home after having lost their first Test against India in very convincing fashion.

“The way our guys performed in batting and bowling, the kind of comebacks that we did, the way Rahmat Shah and Ihsanullah batted was outstanding,” Nabi had said after the match.

“Rashid's spell yesterday, the first time taking five wickets, it was a matter of great pride. It shows we are ready for Test cricket.”

Meanwhile, for Ireland, fast bowler Tim Murtagh, who scored a rare half-century batting at No 11, has progressed 59 places to 140th rank among the batsmen. Kevin O-Brien progressed to 68th while Andy Balbirnie jumped 73 slots to reach 145th position after a second-innings knock of 82.
First Published: March 19, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
