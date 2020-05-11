Afghanistan's Shafaq Banned from All Forms of Cricket for Six Years
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Sunday banned wicket-keeper-batsman Shafiqullah Shafaq from all forms of cricket for a period of six years. Shafaq accepted four charges related to breaching of the ACB Anti-Corruption Code, the board said in a statement.
