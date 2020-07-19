Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Afghanistan's Sphageeza Cricket League to Begin on September 13 in Kabul

The seventh edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League will begin on September 13, Afghanistan Cricket Board said on Saturday.

Cricketnext Staff |July 19, 2020, 3:41 PM IST
The tournament will run for two weeks and the final will happen on September 25, with all the matches set to be played at Kabul Cricket Stadium.

The tournament has six teams - Amo Sharks, Band-e Amir Dragons, Boost Defenders, Kabul Eagles, Mis Ainak Knights and Spin Ghar Tigers. Mis Ainak Kights won the tournament last year.

The broadcasting rights agreement for the tournament was bagged by National Radio Television of Afghanistan (RTA).

"High quality broadcasting of the league is our priority and I am pleased that ACB and RTA could collaborate again for the same purpose after a successful sixth edition last year," ACB CEO Lutfullah Stanikzai said.

"It is a pleasing news that we get to collaborate with ACB again. RTA always strives for quality when it comes to broadcasting matches to our cricket fans," Himatullah Niazmand said on behalf of RTA.

Top Afghan players, including the likes of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, resumed training last month at the Kabul Cricket Stadium, focusing on strengthening batting, bowling and overall performance of the team.

Apart from competing at the T20 World Cup, whose fate is still shrouded in uncertainty, Afghanistan are scheduled to play a lone Test against Australia in Perth, starting 21 November.

List of players part of the training camp: Asghar Afghan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazrathullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omerzai, Samiullah Shinwari, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Sayed Shirzad, Darwish Rasooli, Zahir Khan Paktin, Farid Malik, Hamza Hotak and Sharafudin Ashraf.

