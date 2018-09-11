Afridi, Gayle and Rashid Among Icon Players Picked for Afghanistan Premium League T20

Loading...
The player draft for the tournament was held on Tuesday and the icon players picked by the teams feature names synonymous with the shortest version of the sport.
The tournament will consist of five franchises from the Afghan cities of Kabul, Kandahar, Nangarhar, Paktia and Balkh. However, all the matches will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.
Afridi was picked by Patkia while Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid was chosen as Kabul’s icon player. Jamaican stars Gayle and Russell were snapped up by Balkh and Nangarhar, respectively. McCullum was chosen by Kandahar.
Other notable Afghanistan players who have been picked in the draft are Mohammed Nabi, Mohammad Asghar and Mujeeb Zadran. The pool of foreign players who were picked after the first three rounds of the draft include Colin Ingram, Ravi Bopara, Ben Cutting, Luke Ronchi, Colin Munro and Tamim Iqbal.
“Each owner is supposed to have a Minimum $5,55,000 and Maximum $700,000/- player purse. The Franchise will have an additional purse of $145,000/- to purchase 3 players and if there is an unspent amount after picking the entire team, the same can be retained,” Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO Shafiqullah Stanikzai stated at the event.
The franchises will also be allowed to replace a player in case of injury on the approval of the APL Governing Council. The replacement player must be from the pool of players available from the draft list.
The squads for each franchise participating in the APLT20 will be decided after the other draft rounds are completed. Each team must have a minimum of 17 players and a maximum of 20.
AfghanistanAfghanistan Cricket BoardAfghanistan Premium League T20 2018Andre RussellAPL T20 2018brendon mccullumchris gayleRashid KhanShafiqullah StanikzaiShahid Afridi
First Published: September 11, 2018, 11:16 AM IST