After 10 Years, Only Five Countries Will Be Left Playing Test Cricket: Kevin Pietersen

KP feels a decade from now, only teams likes India, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa and England will be the five nations that will be participating in Test cricket.
The Englishman took to social media to make this claim and his post read: "Here we go - in 10yrs the only cricket Test playing nations will be, England, SA, India, Pakistan & Australia. The rest will all be white ball cricketers! Just remember this tweet!"
Here we go - in 10yrs the only cricket Test playing nations will be, England, SA, India, Pakistan & Australia.— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 19, 2018
The rest will all be white ball cricketers!
Just remember this tweet!
KP left out teams like New Zealand, Sri Lanka and West Indies as he pointed towards a future the game, which will be radically different from today's time, according to him.
Ironically, KP felt that the Kiwis won't be a part of this format in future despite them doing well recently and being above England in the ICC Test rankings as well — a team which he included in his special list.
The maverick English superstar posted his radical views on social media before he landed in Dubai for one final hurrah in the game, with the Pakistan Super League.
The Match winner super star @kp24 has arrived#HBLPSL #DilSeJaanLagaDe pic.twitter.com/xxrN5T4iuF— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 20, 2018
Earlier during the Big Bash League, Pietersen had told cricket.com.au: “I am definitely coming to the end of my playing time. So I am definitely going to enjoy the last few digs. It’s fairly close. It’s the practice that you look at and you just think, ‘do I want to do it?’ I’ve still got the energy at the moment but it’s dwindling.”
When asked directly if this could be the last time he stepped on the cricket field, he said, “Possibly. I’m coming to the end of my career. My career is not going to be defined on how I play in the Big Bash. My career has already been defined by all my ups and downs through a long career.
“It’s my job to come here and help others, help the youngsters, be a good influence, be a positive influence on the team. That’s what I’ve done for three or four years,” he added.
First Published: February 20, 2018, 9:05 PM IST