After 2010, Indian Cricket has Been on the Rise, While Pakistan Have Been on a Decline: Rashid Latif

Though they emerged as the winners in the 2017 Champions Trophy, the Men in Green have failed to show consistency.

Over the past decade, India and Pakistan have experienced contrasting fortunes in the international circuit. India has grown by leaps and bounds under the leadership of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. In the last ten years, the Men in Blue have secured victory in the 2011 World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy along with reaching the semi-finals of almost all the ICC tournaments.

India will now make an appearance in the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship from June 18 to June 22 at Southampton. Also, the Kohli-led side has stamped their authority in all three formats of the game. Pakistan, on the other hand, have witnessed a massive downfall in their performance.

Though they emerged as the winners in the 2017 Champions Trophy, the Men in Green have failed to show consistency. Pakistan are no longer considered one of the best cricket teams across the globe and have failed to challenge the top teams. Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif carried out a detailed analysis of what went wrong for his team.

Rashid believes that Pakistan have failed to prepare their coaches scientifically and haven’t been able to rope in some good overseas mentors in the team management. The veteran thinks that Pakistan needs to find talent just like India. He also lavished praises on India for conducting a tournament like the Indian Premier League that helps them in identifying some of the best cricketers from the country.

"We aren't able to prepare our coaches scientifically and believe someone's talent more from their naked eye. IPL has been data-driven in India since 2010 and it has helped them immensely in creating their talent pool. Overseas coaches also helped them a lot," Rashid said.

He added that Indian team have been receiving constant help from former players as well as overseas coaches. The absence of this guidance in Pakistan has created the difference between the two teams.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking