'After 30 in India...People See You As 80 Year Olds'-Murali Vijay Says 'Almost Done With BCCI'

India discard Murali Vijay last played a game for India back in 2018. It was the Perth Test match against Australia and despite India’s win in that series, Vijay’s inconsistency with the bat continued and put an end to his Test career. He never played for India again; moreover, he also played his last Ranji Trophy match in December 2019. All in all, it was game over for Vijay.

Despite being 38-year-old, Vijay hadn’t given up on India dream, and that’s why he never really called time on his international career. Until Friday when he hinted at his future plans and BCCI didn’t feature in it.

Speaking to Sportstar, Vijay said that he is done with BCCI and wants to play abroad.

“I am almost done with BCCI (smiles) and looking for opportunities abroad. I want to play little bit of competitive cricket,” Vijay told WV Raman on Wednesdays with WV, a weekly show on Sportstar.

Here, it must be noted that BCCI doesn’t allow its players to play franchise T20 leagues, however, it has no problem in players playing in the foreign county leagues (red balls games). Only Unmukt Chand has been an exception who was allowed to go and play cricket in USA. The former Under-19 World Cup winner was also picked up to play Big Bash League.

It needs to be seen if Vijay permanently relocates to Western countries to pursue full time cricket.

The 38-year-old has 3982 Test runs and 9205 first-class runs and had not played any form of cricket until last year when he returned to action in the 20-overs Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). In the lead-up to the last edition of TNPL, Vijay said he had taken a break for personal reasons.

Furthermore, he said that the public perception in India needs to change when it comes to senior players. He said players face pressure of being shunted out despite being just 30 plus. He said this is the time they are peaking.

“After 30 in India, it’s a taboo (smiles). I think people see us as 80-year-olds walking on street. The media should also address it differently. I feel you are peaking in your 30s. Sitting here right now, I feel I can bat the best way I can. But unfortunately, the opportunities were less, and I had to search for chances outside.”

“I honestly feel as a person, you can only do what’s in your hand. You can’t control the uncontrollable. Whatever happened happened,” he said.

