After adding two new teams in men’s IPL, BCCI planning to conduct a full-fledged Women’s tournament soon: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to start a fully-fledged women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) soon, featuring some of the top stars of the game from all over the world. The Indian cricket board’s decision to start WIPL came to fruition after adding two more IPL franchises in the men’s edition of the tournament last month.

A report published in the Open magazine even claims that the Women’s IPL will be consisting of four to five franchises with a total investment of Rs 1,000 crore in every team.

“If BCCI’s plans all fall in place, we will soon see a women’s tournament with four to five franchise teams, each sold for Rs. 1,000 crores,” the report says.

It must be mentioned that BCCI had organized three editions of the Women’s T20 Challenge, popularly known as mini IPL among the followers of the game in the past. The WT20 matches were organized during the playoff round of men’s games.

The WT20 tournament was first organized in 2018 as an exhibition match between the two teams – Supernovas and Trailblazers. Supernovas won the first edition by winning the one-off match against Trailblazers by three wickets.

In 2019, BCCI added one more team to the event – Velocity — led by seasoned campaigner Mithali Raj. Supernovas won the second edition of the tournament as well by defeating Velocity in the final.

The third edition of the event was organised in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2020 in between men’s playoff games. The 2020 edition of WT20 also attracted several criticisms as the schedule of the tournament collided with Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), forcing several women stars to pick between the Women’s T20 Challenge and Australia’s domestic T20 league.

However, the WT20 Challenge was not organized in 2021 due to the COVID-19 concerns.

Nonetheless, it would be interesting to see if BCCI does decide to go with its plan to start WIPL.

