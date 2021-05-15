CRICKETNEXT

After Anushka Sharma's School Photos, Virat Kohli's Age-group Cricket Pictures go Viral

In a viral thread, many of Kohli's pictures have been uploaded, which included one of a slam book where he has mentioned 'football' as his hobby.

After Anushka Sharma’s school photos with Sakshi Dhoni went viral recently, now India skipper Virat Kohli’s pictures from his junior cricket days are doing the rounds. Interestingly, Kohli was the skipper of his school team as well. In a viral thread, many of Kohli’s pictures have been uploaded, which included one of a slam book where he has mentioned ‘football’ as his hobby. In the same he mentions ambition to be ‘an Indian cricketer’, while adding ‘Hrithik Roshan’ as the most admirable person.

Here is the viral thread:

Earlier, it had come to light that wives of Kohli and MS Dhoni — Anushka and Sakshi — had studied in the same school in Assam, and also stayed in the same town. It was also revealed that both of them were good friends since 1994.

Meanwhile, India is going through the second wave of Covid-19, where millions of lives are impacted. Due to this, the IPL was also suspended midway. Now after its suspension, Team India is gearing for the tour of England, where they will be playing the WTC final against New Zealand, followed by a five-Test series against England.

For that, the BCCI has announced a mega squad of 20 players. At the same time, a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka has also been announced, where the limited-overs specialist will take part. The squad is yet to be announced for the same, but veteran Shikhar Dhawan is expected to lead the side, while Rahul Dravid could assume the duty of the coach.

