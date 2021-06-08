After Anushka's Picture with Vamika, Virat Kohli's Childhood Photo is a Hit with Fans

The Indian team, as soon as they reached Southampton, had to undergo a three-day hard quarantine. The players and the WAGS made the most of the opportunity to upload some pictures from the picturesque hotel balcony, which is in the stadium premises itself. A picture uploaded by skipper Virat Kohli’s wife went viral, which was taken in the balcony, with the stadium in the backdrop.

One more picture is doing the rounds on social media now. AB de Villiers’ wife Danielle uploaded a picture with Anushka Sharma, where the latter is seen holding baby Vamika. Danielle had recently conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram where one of the users asked her, “Do you and Anushka Sharma hang out?”

To this she replied, “She’s one of the loveliest and most kind-hearted people I’ve ever met. We don’t live in the same country but if we did I would like to think we would.”

Kohli

Not just this, not another picture is doing the rounds. This time it is of baby Virat Kohli.

Kohli

Meanwhile, after the completion of the WTC final against New Zealand, Team India will feature in the five-Test series against England. But right after the summit clash, the team will be able to get a 20-day break from the bio-bubble. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments in the team management said it will be a welcome break as the team has to not only spend time in the bubble for the Test series against England, but will also straightaway move to the IPL bubble in the UAE post the Test series.

“The group will head off for the break on June 24 after the final against New Zealand and then regroup again around July 14 to prepare for the Test series against England which gets underway from August 4,” the source said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here