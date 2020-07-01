After Aravinda de Silva, Upul Tharanga Questioned by Police Over 2011 World Cup Final Fixing Allegations
Sri Lanka cricketer Upul Tharanga on Wednesday was questioned by the special committee with respect to match-fixing claims made by former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage, according to media reports.
After Aravinda de Silva, Upul Tharanga Questioned by Police Over 2011 World Cup Final Fixing Allegations
Sri Lanka cricketer Upul Tharanga on Wednesday was questioned by the special committee with respect to match-fixing claims made by former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage, according to media reports.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings