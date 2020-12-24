After Arrest for Flouting Covid-19 Rules, CSK Brings Some Good News for Suresh Raina

Finally some good news has come Suresh Raina's way after a turbulent few months. The former India batsman, who was sent home packing by Chennai Super Kings before the start of the IPL, will not be deserted by the franchise in next year's tournament, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror. While Raina himself had cited personal reasons, there were a few who believed his ouster was on disciplinary grounds.

A franchise official confirmed that the team is looking to have him back in the next season. “He will be with us. There are no plans to part with him,” a top CSK management official told Mumbai Mirror. The official was reacting after Raina's arrest in Mumbai for breaking the night curfew, but was later released on bail. “We have only read about the arrest. Our plans have nothing to do with that development. He will continue to be with us,” the franchise official said.

Meanwhile, he was arrested in Mumbai after a raid at the Mumbai Dragonfly club near the Mumbai airport. The arrests were made for keeping the establishment open beyond the permissible time limit and not following Covid norms. As per a report in India Today, also among those arrested were singer Guru Randhawa and celebrity Sussanne Khan. A total of 34 people were arrested, including seven members of the hotel staff.

The club is situated in Hotel JW Marriot in Andheri and the arrests were made around 2.30 am under section 188 of IPC, Bombay Police Act and Epidemic Disease Act.

Mumbai Police has issued an official statement which says that an "offence has been registered u/s 188, 269, 34 IPC and u/s 51 NDMA against 34 persons at Sahar police station after the raid was conducted at 2.50 AM at Dragonfly pub, for keeping establishment open beyond the permissible time limit, not following Covid norms such as social distancing, not wearing a face mask."

Raina is set to represent his home state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, slated to begin on January 10. Raina, 34, attended a camp of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association.