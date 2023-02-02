After Being Surpassed By Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli's 'Sitara' Post for 'Future' Indian Star

Former India captain Virat Kohli has lauded ‘future’ Indian star Shubman Gill after the 23-year-old accounted for another scintillating century this time in the shortest format of the game. The Punjab youngster slammed 126 off 63 balls as India posted a humungous total of 234/4 in the allotted 20 overs. Meanwhile, during the course of his innings, Gill went past Kohli to post the highest score by an Indian in T20Is. Kohli hit unbeaten 122 runs against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022 which was also his maiden T20I century.

However, it didn’t last very long.

Nevertheless, Kohli posted an Instagram story hailing the future star of Indian cricket. He posted a picture of him alongside Gill which belonged to the third ODI match against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Sitara. The future is here,” Kohli wrote.

Gill continued his fine form and showcased his array of shots, hitting the New Zealand bowlers to all parts of the Narendra Modi Stadium to score 126 not out off just 63 balls balls with the help of 12 fours and seven sixes.

Earlier, the start was far from rosy for India after electing to bat as Mitchell Santner made a master-stroke decision by handing Michael Bracewell the second over and the off-spinner reposed his captain’s faith by removing an out-of-form Ishan Kishan, who was adjudged LBW with the second ball of the over.

In-form Gill struck two boundaries off Lockie Ferguson in the next over.

Gill was at his ominous best, be it pick up hits, drives or pulls to continue his onslaught.

He hit Blair Tickner for three fours in the fifth over as India reached 44 for 1.

Gill reached his maiden T20I fifty off 35 balls with a single off Santner.

While Gill held one end, Suryakumar Yadav (24 off 13) showed glimpses of his class but fell in the 13th over, brilliantly caught by Bracewell at mid-off as the batter mistimed his shot.

Gill brought up his century with a four over the mid-off fielder off the bowling of Ferguson in the first ball of the 18th over.

He broke free and clobbered Ferguson over mid-wicket for a huge six in the next ball.

It was mayhem as skipper Pandya (30 off 17) too went ballistic.

But it was Gill who stole the show as he continued with his attacking shots after the ton, finding the boundaries at will as New Zealand attack looked listless.

