After ‘Biscuit’ Trophy, Sarfraz and Williamson Unveil ‘Oye Hoye Cup’

Sarfraz Ahmed and Kane Williamson posed for the cameras, but what really caught the attention was the rather innovative ‘Oye Hoye Cup’. After the PCB and tournament organizers for the recently concluded T20I series between Pakistan and Australia were trolled on social media for literally having a biscuit on the trophy, it has been replaced with text that translates into a phrase used to express excitement.
Brighto presents Oye Hoye Cup 2018 #PAKvNZ Test series trophy unveiling ceremony at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/nK737sxBrE
— PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) November 15, 2018
And while we’re sure that the series between the two nations will be exciting, it is very likely that it is going to get similar treatment on the internet to what the infamous biscuit trophy did.
The tweet posted by the PCB has already received numerous replies, questioning the reason for not going with a slightly more, er, ‘conventional’ trophy.
But at the end of the day, if the action on the field is befitting of the potential that the two sides hold, not many people will be complaining!
First Published: November 15, 2018, 6:29 PM IST