Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

After ‘Biscuit’ Trophy, Sarfraz and Williamson Unveil ‘Oye Hoye Cup’

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 15, 2018, 6:31 PM IST
After ‘Biscuit’ Trophy, Sarfraz and Williamson Unveil ‘Oye Hoye Cup’

(PCB/Twitter)

Loading...
As Pakistan and New Zealand gear up to face each other in the upcoming Test series between the two nations, Pakistan Cricket Board’s official Twitter account posted pictures from the trophy unveiling ceremony.

Sarfraz Ahmed and Kane Williamson posed for the cameras, but what really caught the attention was the rather innovative ‘Oye Hoye Cup’. After the PCB and tournament organizers for the recently concluded T20I series between Pakistan and Australia were trolled on social media for literally having a biscuit on the trophy, it has been replaced with text that translates into a phrase used to express excitement.


And while we’re sure that the series between the two nations will be exciting, it is very likely that it is going to get similar treatment on the internet to what the infamous biscuit trophy did.

The tweet posted by the PCB has already received numerous replies, questioning the reason for not going with a slightly more, er, ‘conventional’ trophy.

But at the end of the day, if the action on the field is befitting of the potential that the two sides hold, not many people will be complaining!

Related Story

Kane Williamsonnew zealandOff The Fieldpakistanpakistan vs new zealand 2018Sarfraz Ahmed
First Published: November 15, 2018, 6:29 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...