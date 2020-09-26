- Match 7 - 25 Sep, FriMatch Ended175/3(20.0) RR 8.75
DC
CSK131/7(20.0) RR 8.75
Delhi beat Chennai by 44 runs
- Match 6 - 24 Sep, ThuMatch Ended206/3(20.0) RR 10.3
KXIP
RCB109/10(20.0) RR 10.3
Punjab beat Bangalore by 97 runs
- Match 8 - 26 Sep, SatUp Next
KKR
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 9 - 27 Sep, SunUp Next
RR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
After Chennai Super Kings’ Back-to-back Defeats, Twitter Wants Suresh Raina to Come Back
Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful franchises in the IPL but in IPL 2020 the side has failed to rise to glory after three matches.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 26, 2020, 2:49 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League but in IPL 2020 the side has failed to rise to glory after three matches.
The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side has lost two back-to-back games after registering a win against Mumbai Indians. Their loss in Friday’s game against Delhi Capitals seems to have frustrated fans as many took to Twitter to demand that Suresh Raina should come back to the squad.
Chennai openers Shane Watson and Murali Vijay failed to start well after getting dismissed for 14 and 10 runs respectively. Ruturaj Gaikwad was out for 5 and Kedar Jadhav returned to the pavilion soon as well. Dhoni only scored 15 runs and Faf du Plessis was the highest scorer having netted 43 runs. This lackluster performance led the side to concede a defeat.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020: CSK vs DC Talking Points - Prithvi Shaw's Quick Start, CSK's Baffling Chase
Raina is one of the most consistent players of the IPL, having set several records. But this year, he withdrew from IPL citing “personal reasons”. It was a big blow to CSK, given Raina was in charge of accelerating the score and a mainstay of the middle-order. His impeccable fielding and spin bowling has also won matches in the past.
Twitter users were of the opinion that Raina is the only one who can “save” CSK in the 13th IPL season. He was dubbed by some as “Mr IPL”.
• Comeback Mr IPL Raina
• @ImRaina , You created a lot of difference in #Yellove #Raina | #SureshRaina | #ChinnaThala pic.twitter.com/ooNRvrPlvF
— RAINA Trends™ | #ComeBackMrIPL (@trendRaina) September 25, 2020
CSK will finish last 2 if they continue with this team .
Watson Good player but play good in 1 match outta 4
Vijay You know better
Rituraj This guy can't even score ball per runs
Jadhav average batsman average fielder below average bowler . #BringBackRaina#Raina #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/Q3IyrtwFOw
— Rohit Sheokand (Jaat Boy) (@RohitSheokand16) September 25, 2020
Dhoni & Csk with Raina | without Raina #bringbackraina @ImRaina @ChennaiIPL #Raina @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/u2zQXJQSBf
— Dinesh Mani (@dineshMani2107) September 25, 2020
Many said they were missing Raina, known for his swashbuckling batting.
"Hope is a good thing, may be the best of things, and no good thing ever dies." #Yellove#WhistleFromHome#WhistlePodu#CSKvDCpic.twitter.com/ihJrd3W2pZ
Lost Left right combo in Batting Reason why Sam and Jadeja Playing Up on the Order.
Inexperience in No3 place.
Missed a off spin ( Part time bowler ) while Leg spinners & Left arm bowlers bowling eco (8+).
Missing Sharp Fielding & encouragement @ImRaina | Comeback #Raina | pic.twitter.com/qBg1nD82AO
— South India RAINA Fan's (@raina_south) September 25, 2020
@ChennaiIPL CSK top order is totally wasted and collapsed. Absence of @ImRaina is a big loss for CSK. It affect middle and top order. We need Mr.IPL soon.#BringBackRaina#CSKneedRaina@msdhoni@ImRaina@SPFleming7@mhussey393@RJ_Balaji@IPL@Lbalaji55@ChennaiIPL@cskstuff
— Azeezur Rahman (@azeezur00) September 25, 2020
Bringing @ImRaina back to the Team can change the whole scenario of @ChennaiIPL.
It'll give an In form Faf chance to open with Watto, Raina at3, Raydu at4 and then Msd, Jadhav and Sam can play according to the situation. #BringbackRaina#Csk#ChinnaThala#WhistlePodupic.twitter.com/JFssoapFbG
— Anshul Mishra (@AnshulMishraKnj) September 26, 2020
#BringBackRaina was trending for a long while on the social media platform after Chennai Super Kings’ latest defeat.
#bringbackrainapic.twitter.com/XDYousXvet
— Jayanth Achari (@JayanthAchari) September 26, 2020
• Only way to show our love (or) the way to request #ChinnaThala is Social Media
• Join Your Hands , We Planned Trend on Sunday that too in Day time (10 am to 3 pm)
Lets Trend together.
Design - #artaholicstudio Excellent Brother #Raina | #SureshRaina | #MrIPLpic.twitter.com/SWt5Nbcs9n
— RAINA Trends™ | #ComeBackMrIPL (@trendRaina) September 26, 2020
Bring back @ImRaina @ChennaiIPL. We CSK fans missing him badly.#bringbackraina#chinnathala#staraikelungal#starsportstamil#StarSports#wewantrainaback
— Saran Naveen (@SaranNaveen05) September 25, 2020
My dear #csk fans lets start tend #bringbackraina . @ChennaiIPL is missing him. @ImRaina can be answer for @ChennaiIPL top order. #WhistlePodu#SureshRaina#Raina#Dhoni#IPL2020
— 8328580531 (@sureshraina3god) September 25, 2020
Here are some other tweets:
Come Back Raina
CSK NEEDS YOU #SureshRaina • @ImRaina • #Rainapic.twitter.com/UcdWeGf4PW
— Suresh Raina FC™ (@CultRaina) September 25, 2020
Expectations vs Reality when target is 200+ pic.twitter.com/qW8TZ5jwpc
— Ganesh Rajulapati (@GaneshRaina99) September 25, 2020
Comeback Raina ! Comeback Raina //
Ask @ChennaiIPL management to call him back pic.twitter.com/qsK48KJQLD
— Symbiote ! (@iamGurooot) September 25, 2020
CSK play Sunrisers Hyderabad next on October 2.
