After Chennai Super Kings’ Back-to-back Defeats, Twitter Wants Suresh Raina to Come Back

Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League but in IPL 2020 the side has failed to rise to glory after three matches.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side has lost two back-to-back games after registering a win against Mumbai Indians. Their loss in Friday’s game against Delhi Capitals seems to have frustrated fans as many took to Twitter to demand that Suresh Raina should come back to the squad.

Chennai openers Shane Watson and Murali Vijay failed to start well after getting dismissed for 14 and 10 runs respectively. Ruturaj Gaikwad was out for 5 and Kedar Jadhav returned to the pavilion soon as well. Dhoni only scored 15 runs and Faf du Plessis was the highest scorer having netted 43 runs. This lackluster performance led the side to concede a defeat.

Raina is one of the most consistent players of the IPL, having set several records. But this year, he withdrew from IPL citing “personal reasons”. It was a big blow to CSK, given Raina was in charge of accelerating the score and a mainstay of the middle-order. His impeccable fielding and spin bowling has also won matches in the past.

Twitter users were of the opinion that Raina is the only one who can “save” CSK in the 13th IPL season. He was dubbed by some as “Mr IPL”.

CSK will finish last 2 if they continue with this team . Watson Good player but play good in 1 match outta 4 Vijay You know better Rituraj This guy can't even score ball per runs Jadhav average batsman average fielder below average bowler . #BringBackRaina#Raina #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/Q3IyrtwFOw — Rohit Sheokand (Jaat Boy) (@RohitSheokand16) September 25, 2020

Many said they were missing Raina, known for his swashbuckling batting.

Lost Left right combo in Batting Reason why Sam and Jadeja Playing Up on the Order. Inexperience in No3 place. Missed a off spin ( Part time bowler ) while Leg spinners & Left arm bowlers bowling eco (8+). Missing Sharp Fielding & encouragement @ImRaina | Comeback #Raina | pic.twitter.com/qBg1nD82AO — South India RAINA Fan's (@raina_south) September 25, 2020

CSK play Sunrisers Hyderabad next on October 2.