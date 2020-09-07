Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

After 'Cold Shoulder' at Rajasthan, Robin Bist to Play for Sikkim

Robin Bist will no longer represent Rajasthan in domestic cricket. The cricketer will now play for the state of Sikkim.

Cricketnext Staff |September 7, 2020, 12:37 PM IST
Robin Bist in action.

All was not well between Robin Bist and Rajasthan Cricket Association for a while and now the cricketer has finally decided to put an end to the rocky relationship.

Also read: BCCI Unlikely to Hold Domestic Competitions This Year Due to Covid-19--Report

The Delhi-born 32-year-old has decided to part ways with Rajasthan cricket body and will now represent the state of Sikkim in the upcoming Ranji Trophy.

According to a report in Times of India, Bist made up his mind after he was 'given the cold shoulder' by the state cricket body.

"I have received the NOC and I will be playing for Sikkim as a guest player in 2020-21. I had taken this decision with a heavy heart, but I had to do it given the cold shoulder I got from everyone," Bist told TOI.

The story dates back to last year when Bist was stripped of his captaincy and was subsequently dropped midway Ranji Trophy despite accounting for almost seven thousand runs at an impressive average of 43.

Also read: Former Maharashtra Cricketer Shekhar Gawli Missing After Trekking Accident

Bist was also phenomenal the year before as he smashed 741 runs while Rajasthan sealed a quarter-final spot in 2018-19 season.

"I have scored in heaps for the state and won games for them. Instead of backing me, I was shown the door and this gesture really disappointed me. Wasn't I the highest run getter in 2018-19 season?" Bist asked.

The TOI report also stated that there is a growing fiction against the 'outsiders'-- players who are born out of the state. And there is a possibility that barring India internationals Deepak and Rahul Chhahar, players from other states will not be considered for selection.

Meanwhile, Bist was also barred from the Whatsapp group of 30 players which was formed by the state cricket body during the lockdown to impart online training.

The 32-year-old started playing cricket for Nagaur district and eventually made his debut for Rajasthan. He was the top scorer in 2011-12 Ranji Trophy and was bought by IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils. He was later released by the franchise in November of 2012.

