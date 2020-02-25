After Conquering South Africa, Tom Curran Targets Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma in IPL
Coming back to the thriller in Durban when he dismissed Bjorn Fortuin off the last ball of the innings to win England the game, Curran said it was all about backing his own skills in a game that is dominated by batsmen.
After Conquering South Africa, Tom Curran Targets Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma in IPL
Coming back to the thriller in Durban when he dismissed Bjorn Fortuin off the last ball of the innings to win England the game, Curran said it was all about backing his own skills in a game that is dominated by batsmen.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Wed, 26 Feb, 2020
HK v MALKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Semi Final 1 T20 | Wed, 26 Feb, 2020
TBC v TBCKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Semi Final 2 T20 | Wed, 26 Feb, 2020
TBC v TBCKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 26 Feb, 2020
WI v SLHambantota All Fixtures
Team Rankings