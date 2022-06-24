After Corruption Allegations During IPL, Former ICC Elite Panel Umpire Asad Rauf Now Runs a Shop in Lahore

At the pinnacle of his umpiring career, Asad Rauf of Pakistan was counted among the best in the world. That he was part of ICC Elite Panel was a proof of his talent. However, after being alleged of being involved in corrupt practices during IPL 2013 and a subsequent ban by the BCCI, Rauf’s career took a nosedive and in his own words, he has completely lost touch with cricket since then.

Also Read: ‘IPL Pinnacle of T20 Cricket, a Huge Ambition For a Lot of Us’

The accusations of sexual exploitation by a model in 2012 had already tarnished his reputation but the 66-year-old has now retired to a quiet life and now owns a shop selling clothes and shoes in Lahore’s Landa Bazar.

Rauf says he’s not running the shop to meet his daily expenses but for the staff.

“Bhai, ye mera kaam nahi hai, ye mere staff ki rozi lagi hui hai, ye mai unke liye krta hu (This isn’t my job, this is the daily wages of my staff, I work for them),” Rauf was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

“I have no greed. I have seen a lot of money, and I have seen the world, with protocol. One of my sons is a special child. The other one has just come back from America (US) after completing his graduation. I read the Namaz five times a day. My wife reads the Namaz five times a day,” he added.

Also Read: Murali Vijay Returns to Cricket With TNPL’s Ruby Trichy Warriors

Rauf said he since he has left his job as an umpire, he doesn’t watch cricket anymore.

“Maine 2013 ke baad cricket se bilkul he…..kyunki mai jo kaam chhodta hu usko chhod hi deta hu (I haven’t been in touch with the game since 2013, because once I leave something I leave it completely),” he said.

Rauf continues to deny the allegations that he accepted gifts from bookies with BCCI finding him guilty of being involved in corrupt practices during the IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal. After investigation by its disciplinary committee, the Indian cricket board banned Rauf for five years in 2016.

“I have spent my best time in IPL, apart from these issues that came later on,” Rauf said.

“Unse mera toh koi lena dena tha hi nahi, wo unhi (BCCI) ki taraf se aaye aur unhone hi decision le liye (I had nothing to do with these issues, the allegations came from the BCCI’s side and they took the decision on me themselves).”

“Ladki waala maamla jab aaya tha, toh mai to uske agle saal bhi IPL krwane gaya tha (Even after the allegations from the girl, I had umpired in the IPL next season),” Rauf added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here