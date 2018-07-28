After Dismal Show in Tests, South Africa Hope for Change in Fortunes Against Sri Lanka in Shorter Format

Loading...
In particular, they will want a better show against spin. In the 2-0 reversal in the Tests, South Africa were completely flummoxed by all of Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandkan and Akil Dananjaya over the course of the two matches.
However, the ODI side has plenty of fresh faces, unscarred by the Test series loss, and JP Duminy said they were “coming in with fresh energy, that will definitely add to the environment.”
In fact, South Africa are hoping to do more than just cope. With the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 looming closer by the day, the visitors are aiming to make the most of the spin-friendly conditions in the sub-continent, what with wrist-spinners being all the rage now and most teams at the big event next year sure to use them.
"It's huge value for us to be here – we're not in the subcontinent again for a while," said Dale Benkenstein, the South Africa batting coach. "Even though we've had a poor Test series, there's been a lot of work done on spin for a lot of batters. There's been a lot of learning going on. We're seeing this as a great opportunity to just get better.
“Not only the guys who are playing, but some of the young guys who are with us now. We tell them to use these conditions. Use the nets. Ask people around you. Try and get as much out of it as you can, other than just in the matches that are going on.”
South Africa lost their last ODI series 5-1, against India at home in February, with Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav taking 33 wickets between them. If the last few months are any indication, spin remains an area of concern for their batsmen, and as Benkenstein said, they have to make the most of their trip to the sub-continent.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have no such concerns. In January, they won the ODI tri-series in Bangladesh quite easily, seeing off the hosts and Zimbabwe en route.
They will be confident of carrying on that form. Angelo Mathews, their designated ODI captain, will take the reins again, even as Dinesh Chandimal, who stood in for him while Mathews was injured, serves a four-match ODI ban.
It is clear the hosts will continue playing to their strengths, with Dananjaya and Sandakan joined by the uncapped Prabath Jayasuriya, a highly touted left-arm spinner.
That said, in a format less grilling than Tests, South Africa will be confident of faring better.
The first ODI between Sri Lanka and South Africa will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Sunday, July 29 and will begin at 04:15 GMT.
Squads
Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lakshan Sandakan, Shehan Jayasuriya
South Africa: Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Junior Dala, Quinton de Kock, Jean-Paul Duminy, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Willem Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi
Also Watch
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Akila DananjayaAngelo MathewsDavid MillerFaf du PlessisHashim Amlaheinrich klaasenkagiso rabadakeshav maharajkusal pereraPrabath JayasuriyaQuinton de KockSouth Africasri lankaSri Lanka vs South AfricaSuranga Lakmal
First Published: July 28, 2018, 8:08 PM IST