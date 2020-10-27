India vs Australia Squad: After Exclusion from Indian Team, Video of Rohit Sharma Batting in 'Full Flow' Has Fans Up in Arms

- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonMatch Ended149/9(20.0) RR 7.45
KOL
PUN150/2(20.0) RR 7.45
Punjab beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunMatch Ended195/5(20.0) RR 9.75
MUM
RAJ196/2(20.0) RR 9.75
Rajasthan beat Mumbai by 8 wickets
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
08:29 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Sydney
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd ODI - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
08:30 IST - Canberra
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
12:30 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:30 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:30 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
14:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
04:30 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
04:30 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
India vs Australia Squad: After Exclusion from Indian Team, Video of Rohit Sharma Batting in 'Full Flow' Has Fans Up in Arms
India vs Australia Squad: Rohit Sharma's exclusion from India's squad for the tour of Australia came as a surprise for many, despite the opener missing the last two games of Mumbai Indians owing to a hamstring niggle.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 27, 2020, 3:31 PM IST
India vs Australia Squad: Rohit Sharma's exclusion from India's squad for the tour of Australia came as a surprise for many, despite the opener missing the last two games of Mumbai Indians owing to a hamstring niggle. With BCCI's official statement on Rohit not making things any clearer, former cricketers and fans have questioned the lack of transparency regarding Rohit's injury. Speculations are rife that he may not play the remainder of IPL 2020; but if he does, BCCI's decision to not include the 33-year-old for the Australia tour -- which is still a month away -- will look quite silly.
India vs Australia: KL Rahul Named Vice-Captain for Limited-over Squads; Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma Miss Out
To make matters even more intriguing, Mumbai Indians had shared a video on their Twitter page of Rohit jogging before their last game against Rajasthan Royals, hinting the skipper is on the road to recovery. Late on Monday night, the franchise's social media team shared another video, this time a small montage of Rohit batting in the nets. While the time or date of the video is not specified nor is it clear if Rohit came out to practice after he was ruled out of the last two games, many fans, under the assumption that the video shot would have been latest, have dug into BCCI for the lack of clarity on the issue and are questioned the board's decision to omit the opener. Some have even floated bizarre conspiracy theories for the omission and many have announced him fit also.
Ravi Shastri And Coaching Staff Arrive In UAE, Enter Bio-Bubble
Here's what fans are talking about the video:
Who said he is unfit seeing this video he is fully in swing why he is out of tour pls any body reply me#SarkaruVaariPaata
— vikas babu (@UrsVikas1) October 27, 2020
Adei bcci - no hint of injury,he has recovered... Atleast u should have taken rohit in team and released if he fails fitness test
Even Mayank is injured, bt he plays all 3 formats
— Vijay Rohit 45 (@Thalapathy4527) October 27, 2020
Hey every Indian and rohitian , let's trend expose the dirty politics played with @ImRo45 by @imVkohli and @BCCI , retweet maximum times #RohitIsFit #JusticeForRohit #RoSuperHiT #INDvAUS , use the same same hash tag to come in trending plz
— Omkar adasule (@OAdasule) October 26, 2020
@mipaltan plz give us an update on Rohit's injury. Seriously i can't even slept well last night.
Warm love bhaiya ❤️
— Mamoon S (@MamoonS6) October 27, 2020
Mumbai Indians to BCCI: pic.twitter.com/DIuUCUhhlr
— S Â ! $ H (@CricketSaish45) October 26, 2020
Rohit was seen practicing in nets even yesterday and Mumbai Indians page posted about it then how come he is declared injured for a series which is to be held 2-3 months afterwards while the hamstring gets recovered within a month surely there is politics behind Rohit left out
— Arun Raj (@ArunRaj24110439) October 26, 2020
What the hell is happening.....
Ek baar me hi mar do yaar... Idher alag uder alag news de kr kya mil ra h... #Rohit #BCCI
— asma4545 (@asma_5358) October 26, 2020
Iam really finding it suspicious that he is practising but still not taken in any of the format.....
— Dr.Nandita Pokhriyal INDIA (@Drnpokhriyal) October 26, 2020
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking