India vs Australia Squad: After Exclusion from Indian Team, Video of Rohit Sharma Batting in 'Full Flow' Has Fans Up in Arms

India vs Australia Squad: Rohit Sharma's exclusion from India's squad for the tour of Australia came as a surprise for many, despite the opener missing the last two games of Mumbai Indians owing to a hamstring niggle. With BCCI's official statement on Rohit not making things any clearer, former cricketers and fans have questioned the lack of transparency regarding Rohit's injury. Speculations are rife that he may not play the remainder of IPL 2020; but if he does, BCCI's decision to not include the 33-year-old for the Australia tour -- which is still a month away -- will look quite silly.

To make matters even more intriguing, Mumbai Indians had shared a video on their Twitter page of Rohit jogging before their last game against Rajasthan Royals, hinting the skipper is on the road to recovery. Late on Monday night, the franchise's social media team shared another video, this time a small montage of Rohit batting in the nets. While the time or date of the video is not specified nor is it clear if Rohit came out to practice after he was ruled out of the last two games, many fans, under the assumption that the video shot would have been latest, have dug into BCCI for the lack of clarity on the issue and are questioned the board's decision to omit the opener. Some have even floated bizarre conspiracy theories for the omission and many have announced him fit also.

Here's what fans are talking about the video:

Who said he is unfit seeing this video he is fully in swing why he is out of tour pls any body reply me#SarkaruVaariPaata — vikas babu (@UrsVikas1) October 27, 2020

Adei bcci - no hint of injury,he has recovered... Atleast u should have taken rohit in team and released if he fails fitness test Even Mayank is injured, bt he plays all 3 formats — Vijay Rohit 45 (@Thalapathy4527) October 27, 2020

Hey every Indian and rohitian , let's trend expose the dirty politics played with @ImRo45 by @imVkohli and @BCCI , retweet maximum times #RohitIsFit #JusticeForRohit #RoSuperHiT #INDvAUS , use the same same hash tag to come in trending plz — Omkar adasule (@OAdasule) October 26, 2020

@mipaltan plz give us an update on Rohit's injury. Seriously i can't even slept well last night. Warm love bhaiya ❤️ — Mamoon S (@MamoonS6) October 27, 2020

Mumbai Indians to BCCI: pic.twitter.com/DIuUCUhhlr — S Â ! $ H (@CricketSaish45) October 26, 2020

Rohit was seen practicing in nets even yesterday and Mumbai Indians page posted about it then how come he is declared injured for a series which is to be held 2-3 months afterwards while the hamstring gets recovered within a month surely there is politics behind Rohit left out — Arun Raj (@ArunRaj24110439) October 26, 2020

What the hell is happening..... Ek baar me hi mar do yaar... Idher alag uder alag news de kr kya mil ra h... #Rohit #BCCI — asma4545 (@asma_5358) October 26, 2020

Iam really finding it suspicious that he is practising but still not taken in any of the format..... — Dr.Nandita Pokhriyal INDIA (@Drnpokhriyal) October 26, 2020

