India vs Australia Squad: After Exclusion from Indian Team, Video of Rohit Sharma Batting in 'Full Flow' Has Fans Up in Arms

India vs Australia Squad: Rohit Sharma's exclusion from India's squad for the tour of Australia came as a surprise for many, despite the opener missing the last two games of Mumbai Indians owing to a hamstring niggle.

India vs Australia Squad:  Rohit Sharma's exclusion from India's squad for the tour of Australia came as a surprise for many, despite the opener missing the last two games of Mumbai Indians owing to a hamstring niggle. With BCCI's official statement on Rohit not making things any clearer, former cricketers and fans have questioned the lack of transparency regarding Rohit's injury. Speculations are rife that he may not play the remainder of IPL 2020; but if he does, BCCI's decision to not include the 33-year-old for the Australia tour -- which is still a month away -- will look quite silly.

To make matters even more intriguing, Mumbai Indians had shared a video on their Twitter page of Rohit jogging before their last game against Rajasthan Royals, hinting the skipper is on the road to recovery. Late on Monday night, the franchise's social media team shared another video, this time a small montage of Rohit batting in the nets. While the time or date of the video is not specified nor is it clear if Rohit came out to practice after he was ruled out of the last two games, many fans, under the assumption that the video shot would have been latest, have dug into BCCI for the lack of clarity on the issue and are questioned the board's decision to omit the opener. Some have even floated bizarre conspiracy theories for the omission and many have announced him fit also.

Here's what fans are talking about the video:

