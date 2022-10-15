After Exiting BCCI, Sourav Ganguly Set to Contest For CAB President's Post

Ending suspense over his next move, Sourav Ganguly, who is set to exit as BCCI president, will remain in administration as he’ll now be contesting for the post of Cricket Association of Bengal president. Ganguly in all likeliness will be succeeded as the BCCI president by former India cricket Roger Binny.

Ganguly has earlier been the CAB president for four years between 2015 to 2019 before coming to the BCCI.

“Yes, I will be contesting the CAB polls. I plan to file my nomination on October 22. I have been in CAB for five years and as per Lodha Rules, I can continue for another four years,” Ganguly told news agency PTI.

There was a strong buzz that Ganguly’s elder brother Snehasish would contest in place of Avishek Dalmiya for the top post, but the former India player’s nomination changes a lot of equations.

“I will finalise my panel on October 20. Let’s see,” Ganguly said.

Earlier this week, the former India captain broke his silence on his exit from the BCCI President’s chair, saying all have to face rejections some time or the other.

“No one can continue as the administrator throughout his life. All have to face rejections some time or the other. When you look at quick success it never happens. Remember, one does not become Narendra Modi or Sachin Teldulkar or an Ambani overnight,” he had said.

Ganguly’s exit from the BCCI led to speculations over the reasons behind the sudden development.

The outgoing BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal who is set to become the next IPL chairman, cleared the air on why Ganguly didn’t get another term.

“There has been no BCCI president who has served for more than three years in independent India. All this media speculation about Dada being told or a few members were against him, they are all baseless,” Dhumal told PTI.

