After F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion, Dinesh Karthik, Mumbai Indians Are Waiting For IPL Reunion

Be it fans or cricketers, everyone is awaiting the return of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). On Thursday, five times IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Dinesh Karthik tweeted about the return of the cash-rich league, using the F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion hashtag. While the defending champions posted a snap of their squad and wrote, “We are waiting for this reunion”, Karthik shared a picture with his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan and compared them with Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing, played by Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry respectively. The reunion episode of the American sitcom was aired on May 27.

Joining the bandwagon was MI bowler Jasprit Bumrah who shared his take on the reunion episode. Sharing a still from the epic episode on his Instagram Stories, the India pacer wrote, “Loving The F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion .”

Bumrah is currently serving the two-week mandatory quarantine ahead of India’s tour of England. He is part of the 20-member team picked for the series.

Now coming back to IPL, the cricket carnival was deferred by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on May 4 after some of the players tested positive for the coronavirus. In the latest development, it has been learned that the BCCI is planning to hold the remaining games including playoffs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“The BCCI has spoken to all the stakeholders and the likely start could be between September 18 to 20. Since September 18 is a Saturday and 19 a Sunday, it is more likely that you would want to restart it on a weekend date,” PTI quoted a BCCI official as saying.

Delhi Capitals (DC) were leading the IPL points table followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) when the mega event was called off.

While Shikhar Dhawan was leading the batting chart with 380 runs, Harshal Patel topped the bowling table with 17 wickets under his name.

