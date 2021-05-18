After favorite IPL franchise, Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Her Favorite Cricketer

CRICKETNEXT

Recently, Rashmika hosted a live session on her official Instagram handle and a fan came up with a cricket-related question as they asked her about her favorite player.

Popular south actress Rashmika Mandanna gained a lot of limelight among the cricket fans last month. The actress featured in a lot of cricket memes and jokes after she named RCB as her favorite IPL franchise. In April, the IPL fever was high, and thus during a live secession on Instagram, Rashmika was also asked to reveal the franchise she was cheering for.

The diva’s reply garnered a lot of attention as she answered, “Ee Saala Cup Namde”. Notably, this is the motto of Royal Challengers Bangalore and it basically means that the cup will be ours this time. Almost a month after that incident, the South actress again found herself trending in the cricket fraternity as she revealed the name of her favorite cricketer.

Recently, Rashmika again hosted a live session on her official Instagram handle and a fan came up with a cricket-related question as they asked her about her favorite player. Many were expecting that the South star will name Virat Kohli as she supports RCB in IPL. However, opposed to the popular speculations, the 25-year-old picked former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni, as her favorite player.

Elaborating why she admires Dhoni, Rashmika revealed that Dhoni is a master class player as he gives his 100% percent on the field and is a committed player. “Dhoni batting, captaincy, wicket keeping … that means he will fall and die … he is a master class player. Dhoni is my hero,”Rashmika said in an interactive chat.

Meanwhile, the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League was suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on May 4 for an indefinite time. Both MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Virat Kohli-led RCB were enjoying a dream ride in the league. CSK and RCB were sitting at the Top4 of the points table after winning five out of their seven league games and were deemed as the favorites to lift the cup.

