Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

After Getting The Axe, Murali Vijay Scores Half Century For Essex

PTI | Updated: September 10, 2018, 11:10 PM IST
After Getting The Axe, Murali Vijay Scores Half Century For Essex

Image: Twitter/@EssexCricket

Loading...
Nottingham: Indian batsman Murali Vijay finally found some runs in England as he made a composed half-century for Essex in a County Championship Division One match against Nottinghamshire here on Monday.

Replying to Nottinghamshire's 177 all out, Essex were off to a solid start as Vijay and Nick Browne added 56 runs for the first wicket at Trent Bridge.

However, the visiting team lost a few wickets after that as Nottinghamshire closed in on their lower-order. Vijay, who struggled to get going in the Test series against England, scored 56 off 95 balls. The knock included nine boundaries.

Earlier, Nottinghamshire failed to capitalise on the toss after electing to bat as they were bowled out in 58.1 overs. For Essex, medium pacer Jamie Porter was the most successful bowler, returning with figures of 4/50.

In another county match recently, India's left-arm spinner Axar Patel claimed nine wickets for Durham, including seven in an innings.
county cricketEssexHalf centurymurali vijaynottinghamshire
First Published: September 10, 2018, 11:05 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...