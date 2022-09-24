After Grabbing DK's Neck Playfully, Rohit Sharma Hugs The Finisher As India Level Series | WATCH

The camaraderie between Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik is just too good to be ignored. For instance, in the first match in Mohali, Rohit was seen grabbing DK’s neck playfully. The clip went so viral that Suryakumar Yadav had to come out and say a few words. “Wo, unka alag banter hai,” he said in the pre-match press conference. Now, moments after India’s win over Australia which saw them level the three-match series 1-1, Rohit was once again onto Karthik who had finished off the game for India.

He ended the match slamming Daniel Sams for a six and a four—which saw ten runs off two balls. Moments later, Rohit can be seen hugging Karthik as India levelled the series in style. WATCH VIDEO.

Also Read: Ind vs Aus 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma Guides India to Series-Levelling Six-wicket Win

Earlier Rohit Sharma displayed his six-hitting prowess with an unbeaten 46 after Axar Patel snapped two wickets in a fiery spell as India notched up a series-levelling six-wicket win over Australia in the rain hit second T20I.

The India skipper smashed four sixes and as many fours as he single-handedly helped India chase down a target of 91 with four balls to spare in a match which was reduced to eight-overs-a-side due to a wet outfield.

ALSO READ: Aaron Finch Creates New Record, Becomes First Skipper to Score 2000 Runs in T20Is

Chasing the target, Rohit made his intention clear as he went on a six-hitting spree, unleashing three monstrous hits off Josh Hazlewood in the opening over to give India’s chase a flying start.

The India opener then deposited Pat Cummins’ (1/23 in 2 overs) slower delivery into the stands before lifting Adam Zampa (3/16 in 2 overs) over long-off for another maximum.

In the end, Zampa dealt a double blow as he trapped Suryakumar Yadav (0) in the very next ball as India slipped to 55 for 3 in 4.3 overs.

Unfazed by the fall of wickets, Rohit continued to go strong as he chipped one over cover and then pulled one wide of short fine as Sean Abbott conceded 11 runs.

Hardik Pandya scored a four off Cummins but he couldn’t stay long as he holed out to Finch in the seventh over.

Designated finisher Dinesh Karthik then played his part to perfection, knocking off the remaining runs with a six and a four off Sams.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here