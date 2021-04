After ICC's Approval, Virat Kohli Now Named ODI Cricketer of Last Decade by Wisden Almanack

India captain Virat Kohli has been named the cricketer of the decade (2010-2020) by Wisden Alamanack. This is another accolade to the ‘King’ who has won several accolades in the lead up to this prize. This include ICC Player of the Decade and ODI Player of the Decade. One of the most respected magazines ‘Wisden’ came out with this unique choice of five best ODI players for each decade starting 1970s. It was done to commemorate 50 years of ODI cricket. Kohli won it for 2010s but Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan was picked the ODI player of the for the preceding decade (2000-2010). During this period he accounted for a staggering 335 wickets. This was the most wickets taken by a bowler in a ten-year stretch.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was picked the best ODI player for (1990-2000). Tendulkar redefined the role of the opener as he himself started batting at the top against New Zealand in 1994. He also scored as many as eight hundreds in 1998. India’s World Cup-winning captain was picked for the preceding decade of (1980-1990), West Indies great Sir Viv Richards and New Zealand Sir Richard Hadlee were named for 1980s and 1970s respectively.

Earlier Kohli was also named the player of the decade and ICC ODI player of the decade on Dec 28th 2020.

Here’s what Kohli said (in a video on bcci.tv) after winning the awards:

“Firstly it’s a great honour for me to receive this award. Moments that I hold closest to my heart in the last decade definitely has to be the World Cup win in 2011, the Champions Trophy win in 2013 and winning the series in Australia in 2018. I hold them dearly in my heart.

“Apart from that also there have been a lot of special games for Team India over the last decade and for me personally as well. I wouldn’t like to mention the personal knocks so much because then I’d have to rate them and I don’t like doing that because for me every game playing for India is as important and crucial. So it’s just been an honour for me to perform for the country.

