After India's Thrilling ODI Win Against Australia, Netizens Voice Support for Women's IPL

Australia Women’s cricket team saw their world-record ODI-winning streak halted at 26 matches after their Indian counterparts won a thrilling encounter by two wickets in the third ODI in Mackay, Queensland on Sunday. The Women in Blue lost the 50-over format series 1-2 but put in a superb effort in Mackay to script their highest ever chase in an ODI. The result also ended the host’s limited-overs winning streak that started against India almost four years ago in March 2018.

Batting first, the home team posted a total of 264/9 in the allotted 50 overs. Team India veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami not only set the game up with 3/37, but also sealed victory with the bat in the final over, as the team held their nerves in a record chase to end the ODI series with a win.

After the fiery match, many of the game’s experts including current and former and fans urged that it is high time that India had a full-fledged version of Women’s IPL. The suggestions also come after the Mithali Raj-led side suffered heartbreak in the second ODI owing to some sloppy fielding and controversial no-ball in the final over. The fans were of the opinion India would have easily won that game had they been in such situations more often, further strengthening their opinion of a Women’s IPL.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has hosted a four-game Women’s T20 Challenge for three seasons, netizens suggested that a full-fledged league with at least six or more teams will help the cause. They were also of the opinion that unless the Board provides a stage where they can flourish and start immediately, they will not know what these players can do.

One user emphatically wrote, “This is the time to say it out loud. The Indian Women’s cricket team deserves a full-fledged IPL. DESERVES BETTER!”

Seconding that thought,another user urged the BCCI and wrote, “No better time to announce the women’s IPL."

“If we want India to win these close games consistently in international cricket, a proper Women’s IPL is a good place to start,” former India cricketer Snehal Pradhan stated.

A fourth urged BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, to “switch on the TV and watch this match."

“The kind of fear that Australia’s women instil in teams globally is the kind of fear that India could so easily do, in no time at all,” former Middlesex skipper Isabelle Westbury tweeted.

With the ODIleg of India women’s tour Down Under concluded, both sides will now clash in a day-night pink ball Test match which starts from September 30 in Carrara, Gold Coast, Queensland.

