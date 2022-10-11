After IPL 2022 Win, Birthday Boy Hardik Pandya Sets Sights on T20 World Cup Glory

HAPPY BIRTHDAY HARDIK PANDYA: For Hardik Pandya, the year 2022 will remain the most important one in his career. Pandya, not only clinched the Indian Premier League title as a skipper but also scripted an epic comeback into the Indian cricket team. As Pandya celebrates his 29th birthday today, it is time to recall his splendid show for Gujarat Titans and his majestic return to the international circuit.

Pandya finished the IPL 2022 season with 487 runs to his name and eight wickets in his kitty. Captaincy, a role hitherto unknown to him, turned out to be one of Pandya’s fine abilities, after the completion of IPL 2022 season.

Pandya’s top performances in IPL 2022

87 (not out) vs Rajasthan Royals

Pandya registered his highest score in the last edition of the IPL during a league match against Rajasthan Royals. The Gujarat Titans skipper slammed eight boundaries and four sixes to score 87 (not out). Pandya’s sublime batting had helped Gujarat in posting a mammoth total of 192. Gujarat had eventually clinched a 37-run victory in the game. 3/17 vs Rajasthan Royals

In IPL 2022 final, Pandya scalped three wickets conceding just 17 runs to register his best bowling figures of the season. Pandya picked up the wickets of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer to restrict Rajasthan to an achievable total of 130. Gujarat had ultimately reached the target with 11 balls to spare. 62 (not out) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Pandya pulled off a blistering knock of 62 (not out) in just 47 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. Pandya’s terrific batting helped Gujarat in registering a formidable total of 168. Sadly, Pandya’s brilliance with the bat went in vain as Gujarat had to endure an eight-wicket defeat. 67 vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Pandya had scored 67 runs off 49 balls during a league match against Kolkata Knight Riders in his superb season for the Gujarat Titans. His splendid innings comprised four boundaries and two sixes. Gujarat registered an eight-wicket triumph in that game.

Pandya’s amazing show in the IPL gave him a much-needed boost ahead of his international return. The all-rounder made his successful return to Team India during the T20I series against South Africa in June. He also featured in the Asia Cup in September 2022. Pandya is now all set to take part in the T20 World Cup. Lifting the ultimate prize in Australia will certainly be the best possible way to finish the year 2022.

