Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 17, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 23 December, 2019

1ST INN

Cumilla Warriors *

14/0 (1.0)

Cumilla Warriors
v/s
Dhaka Platoon
Dhaka Platoon

Toss won by Dhaka Platoon (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 10, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 23 December, 2019

1ST INN

Adelaide Strikers *

0/0 (0.0)

Adelaide Strikers
v/s
Perth Scorchers
Perth Scorchers

Toss won by Perth Scorchers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

After IPL Windfall, Pat Cummins to Give BBL 09 a Miss

Pat Cummins, who recently became the most expensive overseas signing in IPL history, will not be available to play in the Big Bash League this season.

Cricketnext Staff |December 23, 2019, 1:06 PM IST
After IPL Windfall, Pat Cummins to Give BBL 09 a Miss

Pat Cummins, who recently became the most expensive overseas signing in IPL history when Kolkata Knight Riders secured his services for Rs. 15.5 crores, will not be available to play in the Big Bash League this season.

Cummins has represented the Sydney Thunder in recent years and could have joined the likes of Steve Smith and Josh Hazlewood in being available for the latter stages of the season.

Instead, the 26-year old pacer is set for a small break from the game after Australia play India in three ODIs in January.

"We're hoping he comes in and buys us pizza," Thunder coach Shane Bond said of Cummins after their abandoned game against the Adelaide Strikers. "I'll definitely be inviting him in (to the changerooms) for a few games – it's his shout.

"He's a great man, he is great around our team. He was great for us (in previous seasons) and we respected the fact that he needs a break. We just said if he wanted to come back he was always welcome here."

In the last three years, Cummins has seen an upturn in fortune, becoming a mainstay in the Australian pace attack and is currently the no.1 ranked Test bowler in the world.

In the IPL, Cummins was bought by the Delhi Daredevils in 2017 for Rs4.5 crores and he ended up taking 15 wickets. He was bought for Rs5.4 crores by the Mumbai Indians last season but was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

During the IPL 2020 auction, he surpassed Ben Stokes as the most expensive foreign buy in the history of the IPL auctions. Stokes was bought by Rising Pune Supergiant for Rs14.5 crore.

BBLBig Bash LeagueIndian Premier LeagueiplKKRkolkata knight ridersPat Cummins

Related stories

IPL Auction 2020 | Fierce Bidding, Massive Bids - Australian Flavour Rules the Roost
Nikhil Narain | December 20, 2019, 6:04 PM IST

IPL Auction 2020 | Fierce Bidding, Massive Bids - Australian Flavour Rules the Roost

IPL 2020 Auction | Pumped to be Back With KKR, Says Pat Cummins
Cricketnext Staff | December 20, 2019, 11:11 AM IST

IPL 2020 Auction | Pumped to be Back With KKR, Says Pat Cummins

IPL Auction 2020 | KKR Coach Brendon McCullum Hails Record Buy Pat Cummins as 'Best Player of Auction'
Cricketnext Staff | December 19, 2019, 11:12 PM IST

IPL Auction 2020 | KKR Coach Brendon McCullum Hails Record Buy Pat Cummins as 'Best Player of Auction'

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more