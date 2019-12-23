After IPL Windfall, Pat Cummins to Give BBL 09 a Miss

Pat Cummins, who recently became the most expensive overseas signing in IPL history when Kolkata Knight Riders secured his services for Rs. 15.5 crores, will not be available to play in the Big Bash League this season.
Cummins has represented the Sydney Thunder in recent years and could have joined the likes of Steve Smith and Josh Hazlewood in being available for the latter stages of the season.
Instead, the 26-year old pacer is set for a small break from the game after Australia play India in three ODIs in January.
"We're hoping he comes in and buys us pizza," Thunder coach Shane Bond said of Cummins after their abandoned game against the Adelaide Strikers. "I'll definitely be inviting him in (to the changerooms) for a few games – it's his shout.
"He's a great man, he is great around our team. He was great for us (in previous seasons) and we respected the fact that he needs a break. We just said if he wanted to come back he was always welcome here."
In the last three years, Cummins has seen an upturn in fortune, becoming a mainstay in the Australian pace attack and is currently the no.1 ranked Test bowler in the world.
In the IPL, Cummins was bought by the Delhi Daredevils in 2017 for Rs4.5 crores and he ended up taking 15 wickets. He was bought for Rs5.4 crores by the Mumbai Indians last season but was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.
During the IPL 2020 auction, he surpassed Ben Stokes as the most expensive foreign buy in the history of the IPL auctions. Stokes was bought by Rising Pune Supergiant for Rs14.5 crore.
